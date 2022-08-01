‘Pantanal’: Jove will go after José Lucas when he finds him with Juma; see images from this monday’s chapter | come around

There will even be a death threat! Come and see:

Check out the images from this Monday’s chapter and understand the crisis:

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will demand answers from José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will arrive at the scene and will be angry with José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will fight against José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will be separated by José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will not react and will insist on saying that Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) betrayed her — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will try to attack José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) again – Photo: Globo

By taking a new cut from Juma (Alanis Guillen), Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will leave — Photo: Globo

And then, only with his father, Jove will swear death to José Lucas

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will swear death to José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) – Photo: Globo

Remember why Juma accuses Jove of treason

Juma discovers Jove's lie

Understand Juma and Jove’s complicated relationship

Understand the plot in 1 minute: The complicated relationship of Jove and Juma

