Pantanal: Maria Bruaca frees herself from Tenório and revenge infuriates the villain; know details

Looks like the glory days are coming for Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in “Pantanal”! After shooting Tenório (Murilo Benício), Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) will live in Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) hut. According to Notícias da TV, to Maria’s surprise, however, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will rescue her in a scene full of emotion and declaration of love.

After getting possessed with her husband, the housewife will shoot him. That’s because the businessman will decide to take Zuleica (Aline Borges), his lover, to live on the farm. After the story is over, Bruaca will have to move home. When he learns that his beloved is living in the hut, Alcides goes there to ask her to live with him. She will say that Tenorio will go after the two, and the foreman will then suggest that the two flee. “To quarqué canto… To the end of the world, if need be. But you can’t live up and down this river in that hut.”will speak.

Maria will cry on his chest, and Alcides will welcome her. He will repeat that he wants to live next to her and that they like each other. “My fear is that he will come after us… When we are together”she will speak. “He’s going to come anyway… But I want to be hopeful for him, Maria, with you by my side”will answer the pawn in love.

Fearing Tenorio’s wrath, Bruaca will ask what’s the use of being free of him with his dead lover. “You are by my side, I die happy”will declare Alcides. “I would punch you!”, will complete the ex-housewife. Maria will ask to think for a while, and the farmhand will leave her in the hut with the promise to wait for her at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm.

Afterwards, Eugênio will send a message to Bruaca when he sees her thinking. “I don’t understand you wanting to drown because of that old donkey of yours, cum lad like this one at your feet”, will ponder. The pair will laugh, and Maria will explain that she lacks courage. “When you needed it, you had… and a lot. Or else, I wouldn’t have gotten this far.”will speak the prankster.

Some time later, Eugênio will direct the boat to the port near José Leôncio’s farm, and Alcides will be waiting for her. “I could never pay you for everything you did for me, Eugenio”says Bruaca. “You already paid, when you gave me your friendship! Now go face life on the side of your pawn… Go be happy, Maria Chalaneira, you deserve it”will answer the violist.

However, it is known that soon, the calm will stop reigning for the couple Bruaca and Alcides. In the next chapters to come, when he sees Maria in love, Tenório’s insane jealousy will make him castrate his former foreman. Click here for details.