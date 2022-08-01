Paulínia confirms second case of monkeypox | Campinas and Region

Paulínia confirmed this Sunday afternoon (31) the second positive case of monkeypox. According to the city hall, the patient is a 19-year-old who has a stable health condition and is being monitored by the municipal health network and health authorities.

Confirmation occurred after laboratory diagnosis, management said. The first case of the disease in the city was announced on July 27. He is a 27-year-old man, accompanied by the private health network in Campinas, and who is also in a stable clinical condition, according to the city hall.

With the new record, the total number of residents infected with the monkeypox virus in the region rose to 19, more than the triple verified ten days ago, when there were six. in this group there are 18 men and one woman.

The cases are distributed in five cities, as follows:

The infectious disease physician Raquel Stucchi, from Unicamp, told the g1 this week that sees the hypothesis of a smallpox epidemic and made an alert for the groups at risk of the disease.

“It is expected, in my opinion, that we will have an exponential increase in the number of cases and that the criteria for defining an epidemic will be met. So, a very large number of cases in different parts of the region of the country, this could configure itself as an epidemic, yes”, highlighted infectologist Raquel Stucchi. The state treats the current context as an outbreak of the disease.

According to her, a disease becomes an outbreak when several cases occur in the same region, while an epidemic can be understood as a “progression” of this classification.

“The term epidemic refers to cases that spread to more regions, as if it were a progression of the outbreak. This happens when different regions of a municipality, state or country register cases of the same disease. An epidemic can be , therefore, a concern at the municipal, state or national level”, said Raquel about the risk in cities in the region of Campinas.

According to the Health of SP, all patients are showing a good evolution of the condition and are monitored by the epidemiological surveillance of their respective municipalities, with the support of the state.

“Monkeypox virus is part of the same family as smallpox and it is important to note that the current outbreak does not involve monkeys in transmission to humans. Transmission occurs between people and the current outbreak has a prevalence of intimate and sexual contact transmission. “.

The Unicamp doctor demystified that the transmission of the virus is restricted to two groupsalthough they are associated with the majority of diagnosed and reported cases to date.

“International and national data show that more than 90% of cases were diagnosed in men who have sex with men, and in bisexuals. Now, only these two groups can have monkeypox? No, the main way of transmission is through contact of skin to skin, of someone who has a lesion. So, anyone with this type of contact can, yes, have monkeypox. But the group that we need to guide more emphatically is this group that corresponds to 90% of cases. And the orientation must be done mainly to avoid forms of transmission because we still don’t have a vaccine in Brazil”, highlighted Raquel.

To g1, she reinforced the need for care to prevent the disease. “Restriction on the number of partners or sexual partners. Do not have sexual or intimate skin-to-skin contact with unknown people. other people until it has completed the investigation and confirmed whether or not it corresponds to monkeypox”, stressed the infectious disease doctor. She also stressed that diagnosed people need to be isolated until the lesions disappear.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) advised on Wednesday that men who have sex with men – such as gays, bisexuals and sex workers – reduce the number of sexual partners at this time to reduce the risk of exposure to smallpox.

In the opening speech in an interview about the disease, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also reinforced that “Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus and could fuel the outbreak”. He urged communities and individuals to educate themselves and take the risks seriously, in addition to taking necessary steps to interrupt transmission and protect vulnerable.

The director pointed out that anyone exposed can catch monkeypox.”

How to prevent monkeypox

Avoid intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions

Avoid kissing, hugging or having sex with someone with the condition

Hand hygiene with soap and water and use of alcohol gel

Do not share bedding, towels, cutlery, cups, personal items or sex toys

Use of masks, protecting against droplets and saliva, between confirmed cases and contacts.

Appearance of pimple-like or blister-like lesions that may appear on the face, inside the mouth, or on other parts of the body, such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus

Lump in the neck, armpit and groin

Fever

Headache

Chills

Tiredness

Muscle aches

Transmission can occur in the following ways

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

Person-to-person: By direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease . It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

From the mother to the fetus through the placenta;

From mother to baby during or after birth, by skin-to-skin contact;

Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.