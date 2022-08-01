Petrobras (PETR4), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and the best dividend payers for August, according to PagBank – Money Times

O PagBank elected two new actions in your recommended portfolio of dividends for august. The brokerage took out the positions in Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOUA4) and Bradespar (BRAP4) to make room for Petrobras (PETR4) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3).

When summoning the Petrobras for the portfolio, analysts take into account the distribution of supplementary dividends equivalent to R$ 6.73 per share. The cut-off date will be August 12, with payment scheduled in two installments, for August 31 and September 20.

In addition, PagBank highlights Petrobras’ “good performance” in the second quarter of 2022, which reflects the increase in the Brent price in reais in the period, combined with higher sales volumes in the domestic market and better derivatives margins.

About Bank of Brazilanalysts say the company had the lowest delinquency in the sector in the first quarter and should continue with this title thanks to its high exposure to corporate credit and agribusiness.

The broker emphasizes that Banco do Brasil should show growth in its margins and profitability, which should offset the increase in provisions for doubtful accounts.

Copel (CPLE6), BB Security (BBSE3) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) accompany the oil company and the bank in the recommended portfolio.

In July, PagBank’s portfolio had a negative performance of 11.75%, behind the 8.38%, also negative, of the Dividend Index (IDIV).

Year-to-date, the portfolio dropped 4.67%, while its benchmark fell 2.69%.

See PagBank’s dividend recommendations for August:

