Photographed on the beach, Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto started a romance behind the scenes of ‘Domingão’

It’s rolling! Photographed together on a beach in Rio, former BBB Rafa Kalimann and actor José Loreto, the interpreter of Tadeu in “Pantanal”, are indeed having an affair.

The romance, not yet publicly acknowledged, began on June 24, behind the scenes of the recordings of “Domingão com Huck”, where both were forming the jury of the semifinal of the “Dance of the famous”.

The mood was good there, but soon Kalimann traveled to do volunteer work in Mozambique, Africa. At the time, she had just ended a brief romance with Bruninho, a player for the Brazilian volleyball team.

Upon returning, Rafa and José Loreto got even closer, with a spicy comment from the actor in a video of the bikini presenter. “Nhac”, wrote Loreto on the 17th of July.

Last Friday, they were photographed at Praia da Joatinga, near the actor’s house. Rafa was accompanied by her niece, and Loreto took her 4-year-old daughter Bella from her marriage to actress Debora Nascimento.

Before Bruninho, Rafa had a romance with João Vicente. Loreto, on the other hand, lived a long relationship, “but without labels”, with DJ Bruna Lennon and was kissing former BBB and country singer Gabi Martins, a friend of Kalimann.