PIS/Pasep: workers ‘forget’ R$ 562.9 million in salary bonuses; see how to withdraw

In times of economic crisis, deepened by inflation, with direct impacts on the income of Brazilians, it is surprising to know that there is “forgotten money” in government accounts and systems.

The amount forgotten at the time reaches R$ 562.9 million and comes from PIS/Pasep. The amounts were not withdrawn by workers, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is intended for workers in the private sector and is distributed by Caixa. While PASEP (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) is used by professionals from public companies and paid for by Banco do Brasil.

Those who work in the public and private sectors are entitled to receive a PIS/Pasep salary allowance of up to R$1,212.

According to data from the ministry, R$ 248 million were not withdrawn by 252,699 professionals referring to PIS, and R$ 314.8 million forgotten by workers referring to PASEP, totaling 596,917 people who did not withdraw the amounts. Despite this, the federal ministry informed the report, in a note, that 97.5% of the allowances have already been paid.

The amounts that professionals receive vary according to the number of months worked, whose base year is 2020. The value of the Salary Allowance corresponds to the value of the minimum salary divided by 12 and multiplied by the number of months worked, as explained by the ministry in its site.

See table with values:

Months worked in 2020 Amount of salary allowance 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

How to withdraw?

The request can be in person, by email, by phone or by application. If the beneficiary chooses to withdraw in person, he must attend one of the service units of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

At the service unit, the beneficiary must request the opening of an administrative appeal to resend the amount to the CEF (in the case of a worker in the private sector) or to Banco do Brasil (if he is a public servant).

In the case of e-mail, the appeal request must be made to [email protected] Don’t forget to change the letters “uf” to the acronym of the state in which you reside.

To make the request by phone, just call the Alô Trabalho central office, on 158.

Finally, the withdrawal of the PIS/PASEP allowance can also be requested through the Digital Work Card application. This application can be accessed free of charge from your computer or cell phone. To download it, just access the smartphone app store and look for the Digital Work Card app, available for Android or IOS.

To access the Digital Work Card on the computer, simply access servicos.mte.gov.br and login to access.gov.br.

Who can receive PIS/PASEP?

To receive, the person has to:

be registered in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years;

have exercised at least one month of paid activity in 2020;

have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

have the data correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report);

be eligible for DATAPREV.

Who is not entitled to the Salary Allowance:

domestic servant;

rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by individuals;

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity.

