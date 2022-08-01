Player spends $100,000 on Diablo Immortal and breaks game’s matchmaking

Investment made character so powerful that he can’t find PvP matches

While Blizzard claims that Diablo Immortal can be played from start to finish without the need to purchase microtransactions, they make a big difference in the game — for good and for bad. After spending approx. $100k in gamecontent creator jtisallbusiness stated that this made his character break the matchmaking system.

According to him, the result of the investment was a character so powerful that he can no longer be level-paired with other people. Thus, the advantages he would have in modes such as PvP end up not being able to be used, since there is no way to enter a valid game at the moment.

In a video posted on YouTube, the content creator explains that he is considering asking for a refund of the amount invested — something that, if granted, would basically invalidate your Diablo Immortal account. He claims to have been in direct contact with Blizzard, who promised to look into the matter, but so far have not come up with any solutions for it.

Overspending can be a problem

“I can’t do the things I spent money on this character to do, and I don’t have a deadline on when things will actually be fixed, or even know if they’ll be fixed because I’m the only player in the entire world with this issue.”, stated jtisallbusiness.

the content creator is not the only Diablo Immortal player to have invested generous sums into the game. In June of this year, the streamer Quin69 stated that he spent $15,000 on microtransactions before getting a single 5-star Legendary Gem, deleting the game and his account shortly thereafter in protest.

Diablo Immortal surpassed $100 million in revenue 8 weeks after its release

Although high, the performance is below other great successes in the mobile world



Despite the large investments of jtisallbusiness, estimates indicate that the creator is still far from being able to maximize his character. Community calculations show that, due to the game’s random systems, doing this is a task that can cost up to $500,000.

