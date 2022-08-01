Police search for body at family home held in private prison in Rio de Janeiro – Country

THE Police decided to investigate traces of bodies at family house held hostage by father in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The action was motivated after raising suspicions on the part of the people. At the scene, a woman and two children were kept in false imprisonment for 17 years. The information is from Extra newspaper.

In initial searches, the Police searched for four hours, with the help of two sniffer dogs, for traces of corpses in the house. Nothing was found. However, the team collected soil samples for analysis.

The dogs even pointed out a section of the terrain, but there were no remains. Only traces of something burned were found.

Woman denies having bodies at home

In an interview with the Rio de Janeiro newspaper, delegate Cristiane Carvalho said that the family’s mother denied that anyone else lived in the house or had died there. But the statement still it is not enough to rule out other lines of inquiry.

Private prison for 17 years

The family’s case made headlines this week. A wife and two children were released from prison last Thursday (28). The police team located the victims in a residence in GuaratibaWest Zone of Rio, after receiving an anonymous tip.

The youths, who were the children of the woman and of the suspect who was keeping them in prison, were tied up, dirty and undernourished.