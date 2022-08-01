President of the Fúria Independente crowd is trampled by a PM horse and is in a very serious condition, in Curitiba | Paraná

The president of the Fúria Independente fans of Paraná Clube, Mauro Machado Urbim, is hospitalized in a very serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital do Trabalhador, in Curitiba. He was trampled by a Military Police (PM) horse on Saturday (30).

According to the PM, at half-time between Paraná Clube and FC Cascavel, for the D series of the Brazilian Championship, there was an attempt to invade the place reserved for visitors, by approximately 80 fans of the Fúria Independente organized crowd, “immediate intervention of the Mounted Police Regiment”.

According to the police, the teams formed a line to prevent the passage of these fans, directing them to return.

“However, insisting on the attempt to invade, they became hostile. Aiming to maintain order and mainly to preserve the integrity of Cascavel fans, the teams progressed in the attempt to persuade the retreat, which returned to the interior of the stadium”.

The PM informed that, after repelling the action, the police found two fallen supporters, one of whom immediately got up and the other remained unconscious.

“Immediately, emergency first aid was provided, and the Fire Department was called, which promptly continued the service and referred the injured person to the Hospital do Trabalhador”.

According to the PM, an investigation will be set up to investigate what happened.

By means of a note, Paraná Clube said that the board of the tricolor “wishes this great fan from Paraná a prompt and quick recovery”.

Already the Independent Fury fans stated that there was no kind of riot or fight at the time of the event.

“Without any need, in a truculent and cowardly way, the Military Police, with their Regiment of Mounted Police, trampled underfoot our president Mauro Machado Urbim, who is hospitalized in a very serious condition. At no time was there any confusion. In other words, nothing justifies the violent and criminal action of the Military Police. Besides, nothing would justify running over with a horse and trampling on the head of any citizen”.

In addition, Fúria said that the night that was supposed to be one of joy and celebration, turned into a nightmare for Paraná Clube fans.

“Decisive game. Heroic classification. Yesterday’s date, unfortunately, was also marked by the violence and unpreparedness of the Military Police. (…) To those of faith, we ask Mauro for prayers and positive energies. The situation is very critical and any help is welcome. We trust you to get out of this situation, president,” said Independent Fury.

