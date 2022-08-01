Project foresees releasing FGTS withdrawal for those who resign

A bill provides for a change in legislation to authorize workers to withdraw FGTS amounts even if they have resigned

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The 5 best credit cards to accumulate points and live unforgettable experiences

Many workers are subjected to bad conditions in the work environment and do not resign for fear of losing the right to withdraw the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). However, a bill (PL) is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies that provides for a change in legislation and thus authorize the worker to withdraw the funds from the fund, even if he has resigned.

This is PL 1747/22 authored by deputy Laercio Oliveira (PP-SE) and amends law 8036/90, which regulates the FGTS. Currently, the law allows withdrawal only in certain cases, such as retirement, real estate financing and treatment of serious illness.

Furthermore, the worker can have access to the fund only when the contract is terminated by decision of the employer. According to Oliveira, this rule deals unequally with the labor relationship between employee and employer.

“It is not fair for the worker to bear the cost of termination. The employee without immediate access to his FGTS and without unemployment insurance, which were acquired with the exercise of his work, is unable to exercise a consolidated right”, says the deputy.

What are the situations in which the FGTS withdrawal is released?

In short, the law currently allows FGTS resources to be used only in the following situations:

Caixa is paying R$ 1,212 to some people: See who receives

Employees or dependents with HIV; Employees or dependents with cancer; Workers or dependents who are in the terminal stage of life; Dismissal without just cause; Annulment of employment relationship by agreement between employer and employee; Purchase of your own home, liquidation or debt amortization or payment of part of the housing financing installments; Termination of the contract for an established period; Total or partial closure of the company; Termination due to the fault of the employer and employee or due to force majeure (if the company is affected by natural phenomena or fire); Retirement; Anniversary withdrawal; Natural disasters, such as floods and wind, lightning, in which the state decrees public calamity; Employees aged 70 and over; Staying without a formal contract for three consecutive years; In the event of the employee’s death, judicially recognized dependents and heirs can carry out the withdrawal.

How to check the FGTS balance?

So, to find out what amount you have available in the FGTS, just access the Caixa Econômica Federal website with the Social Identification Number (NIS), which can be found in the work card, or download the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS ).

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com