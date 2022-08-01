Project Supporters for SUS Managers in SP – by Carmino de Souza and Geraldo Reple Sobrinho – Hora Campinas

ÇIndeed, one of the biggest challenges of the Unified Health System (SUS) is to train and maintain competent managers willing to contribute to society in the constant challenges of public health in the country. Training personnel prepared to serve public health at the federal level, in dozens of states and thousands of municipalities, is an almost impossible task. The political, legal and administrative complexity of the SUS is unique and there is no other area of ​​knowledge or service provision as broad and complex as health.

We usually say that Health is almost a parallel government due to its grandeur and complexity.

As a reflection of these difficulties, we have a very short time of permanence of health managers in management positions. stunned! This time is, on average, less than a year and this is not only in Brazil, but throughout the world, with natural variations between different societies. It was to meet this need and expectation that the supporters strategy was created. Well, the “Supporters Strategy of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of São Paulo (COSEMS/SP)” is completing 15 years!

To mark this moment of recognition of the importance of support, COSEMS/SP decided to publish Caderno nº 08, from the COSEMS/SP Cadernos series, entitled “A successful bet on the defense and construction of the SUS in municipalities and regions – critical reflection of the experience 15 years of the COSEMS/SP supporters strategy”. This was a strategic decision to consolidate the Health Regions and to strengthen the technical and political capacity of the managers of the 645 municipalities in the State of São Paulo. The objective was to record, present narratives, dialogue and reflect on topics of interest to municipal management and SUS workers.

The Supporters Strategy, created in 2007, aimed to support the pact for health, which recognized the territory as a privileged space for the development and actions of the SUS. Therefore, it aimed to consolidate the health regions, currently 63 in the State of São Paulo, and implement their regional agreement instances. The strategy has always been recognized by COSEMS-SP as one of the most powerful devices to ensure qualified capillarity, articulation, listening to needs, guidance and ongoing education processes with managers and municipal health teams. It has always acted in line with the guidelines and priorities of COSEMS and has always been assumed as one of the strategies for strengthening and consolidating the SUS and in the execution of the commitments and actions approved in annual Congresses of the “Letters” by the Municipal Health Secretaries it represents.

Given the above and the importance of supporters during these 15 years that have been mixed with the history of COSEMS/SP, Caderno nº 08 rescued the trajectory of the strategy, with narratives and reflections of different participants: The supporters themselves, the coordinators, the president and the former presidents, directors, regional representatives, municipal managers and the technical assistance of COSEMS/SP, who enhance the work in the regions and municipalities.

This publication discusses “The SUS beyond the ordinances” and “A device that has history” written by those who lived through the creation of the SUS and participated in the history of support at COSEMS/SP. The notebook provides a brief contextualization of the “national climate” in which the SUS was created and how this process took place in the State of São Paulo. It points to advances at a time in the national conjuncture, in which the bet on regionalization, with recognition of municipal and regional diversity and the need for singular support, leads COSEMS/SP to implement the “supporters strategy”.

As it is proposed to talk about the trajectory of the SUS, it marks setbacks in the current situation, with the dismantling of several public policies, putting the SUS that we built in the 1988 Constitution at risk.

Support was also approached from the perspectives of the “municipal and regional perspective”, focusing on the importance of support for municipal management and for the production of a living health region, recognizing the specificities and the need for different movements. Finally, the offer of a conceptual text on what support is and that points out the challenges of the “support strategy” to fulfill its role in the current situation and in the defense of SUS and as a fundamental public policy for Brazilian democracy, guiding the actions from COSEMS/SP. It is important to emphasize that this strategy of supporters was adopted as a policy of education and continued guidance by the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (CONASEMS) and has been a model for the various Brazilian states with impressive success.

We know how difficult it is to train and keep managers motivated and safe in their work. The supporters project has the fundamental objective of ensuring that our leaders and professionals can safely follow their commitments and have support for doubts and guidance on SUS public policies.

♦ Marcia M. Tubone and collaborators: A successful bet on defending and building the SUS in municipalities and regions: critical reflection on the 15-year experience of the “COSEMS/SP supporters strategy”, July 2022, “www.cosemssp.org.br ”

Carmino Antonio de Souza is a professor at Unicamp. He was health secretary for the state of São Paulo in the 1990s (1993-1994) and for the city of Campinas between 2013 and 2020;

Geraldo Reple Sobrinho is a physician and secretary of health in São Bernardo do Campo. President of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the State of São Paulo (COSEMS) and director of the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (CONASEMS)