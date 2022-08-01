PS5 Praise Function Will Be Discontinued by Sony

The PS5’s praise function will be discontinued by Sony as apparently no one is using it. The feature was introduced on the next-gen console as a way to allow players to interact in a friendly manner on the platform and recognize each other’s efforts in online matches.

The tool’s “retirement” has been made official via PlayStation’s official support page and will cease to exist in spring 2022. Sony notes that “there has not been the level of usage” anticipated, but encourages the community to continue sending “positive messages a few to others”.

In Spring 2022, the PS5 praise tool will no longer be supported. The feature didn’t see the level of usage we anticipated, so we’re refocusing our efforts. We encourage the community to continue to send each other positive messages.

PS5 accolades are divided into three categories: Helpful (generous, efficient in communication and focused on the team), kind (understanding, friendly and pleasant) and Sportsmanship (optimistic, fair and polite).

When completing online matches in games like Call of Duty and Fortnite, an option will appear for you to give a teammate a compliment — as long as they are not on your friends list.

Sony aims to increase PS5 stocks for the holidays

The Japanese giant is already working behind the scenes to keep PS5 stocks replenished for the holidays – as chip distribution in Shanghai has returned to normal after the pandemic. Know more!