Public sector accounts recorded a deficit of R$ 33 billion in May

Brand is the second largest in history, second only to the BRL 131 billion reached in 2020

Pixabay

Federal Government represents BRL 40 billion in this deficit, state-owned companies owe BRL 307 million and states and municipalities accounted for a balance of BRL 7.3 billion



The consolidated public sector accounts, which include the Federal government, states, municipalities and entrepreneurs from all state-owned companies, recorded a deficit of R$ 33 billion in May. The value is practically double that of the same month in 2021. The data was released by the central bank last Friday, the 29th, and means the primary result of subtracting income from expenses, not counting debt interest. This mark is the second largest in history, second only to R$ 131 billion, a record reached in 2020.

The Federal Government represents BRL 40 billion in this deficit, state-owned companies BRL 307 million and states and municipalities accounted for a balance of BRL 7.3 billion. In the accumulated value of the last 12 months, the consolidated public sector still has a surplus of R$ 119.9 billion, which is equivalent to 1.32% of GDP. The government seeks to receive dividends from state-owned companies to close the 2022 accounts for the first time in the blue, after long years of red.

*With information from reporter Marcelo Mattos