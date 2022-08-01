Putin launches Russian naval doctrine with US as rival – 07/31/2022 – World

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine for Russia that defines the United States as the country’s main rival and expands the Kremlin’s maritime ambitions beyond crucial areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea.

Putin gave a short speech to mark the launch, speaking on Navy Day at an event in St Petersburg. In the city founded under Peter the Great, the current president praised the tsar for making Russia a major maritime power and increasing the state’s global position.

After inspecting the fleet, he even promised new hypersonic cruise missiles and claimed that his country has enough military power to defeat any potential aggressors. Putin named the Tsirkon (zircon) missiles, one of the stars of Moscow’s arsenal — launched from ships, they are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but their primary function is to attack other vessels.

The new 55-page naval doctrine sets out the strategic goals of the country’s Navy, including ambitions to be a “great maritime power” that spans the entire world. The main threat to Russia, according to the text, is “the strategic policy of the United States to seek domination of the world’s oceans and its influence in international processes”.

The Ukrainian War crystallized the increasingly sharp separation between Washington and Moscow, with the White House leading the way in military aid to Kiev and sanctions to the Kremlin.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

The document also makes direct mention of the expansion of NATO, the Western military coalition led by Washington. “Plans to expand military infrastructure closer to Russian borders and the alliance’s attempts to assume global roles continue to be unacceptable to the Russian Federation and remain a determining factor in relations.”

It goes without saying that one of the reasons that led Putin to initiate the invasion of Ukraine, just over five months ago, was the expansion of NATO’s horizons and the alleged intention of Kiev to join the group. “NATO activity is aimed at direct confrontation with the Russian Federation and its allies,” the directive lists. This vision, as noted by the Tass agency, will guide the country’s policy in the Atlantic region.

More than five months after the outbreak of the conflict, in any case, the American president, Joe Biden —despite a more incendiary rhetoric here and there—, avoids a direct military involvement of Washington and NATO in the conflict, which would certainly configure a Third World War.

Russia’s vast coastline of 37,650 kilometers stretches from the Sea of ​​Japan to the White Sea and also includes the Black Sea and the Caspian. One area defined as of particular importance in the document signed by Putin is the Arctic Ocean, which the United States has repeatedly said Russia is trying to militarise. The Spitsbergen, Franz Josef and Novaia Zemlia archipelagos are mentioned by name, in addition to Wrangel Island, to exemplify the regions of intensification of maritime activity.

The Arctic is still mentioned in a passage that sets the directive for the development of Moscow’s shipping industry, especially in the country’s far east. According to the doctrine, Russia will be able to use military force in the oceans according to each situation, if resources such as diplomatic and economic tools are exhausted.

In his St Petersburg speech, Putin did not mention the Ukraine War, but Sunday’s document calls for a “comprehensive strengthening of Russia’s geopolitical position” in the Black and Azov seas.

The two regions are at the center of the conflict: either by Russian attacks on the neighboring country’s port regions, by Kiev’s counter-offensives that hit Kremlin Navy jewels such as the Moskva or by the recent agreement signed with the UN and Turkey for the flow and export of grain. .

On Sunday, Moscow accused Kiev of attacking the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea, with a drone. With at least six soldiers injured, Navy Day events in the territory annexed by Russia in 2014 were put on hold.

Other geopolitical factors exacerbated by the war ended up in the text, which recognizes that Russia lacks a large number of naval bases around the world. Hence the encouragement of strategic partnerships with India — a country that has indirectly helped Moscow, by not explicitly condemning the invasion of Ukraine and amplifying the hydrocarbon trade — and with nations such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The latter’s influences, both in terms of proximity to Moscow and its regional power, were one of Biden’s targets on a recent trip to the Middle East.

On the military reinforcement itself, Putin said in his speech that the delivery of new hypersonic missiles for the frigate Admiral Gorshkov would begin in the coming months and that the location for their eventual use will depend on Russian interests.

“The main thing here is the capability of the Russian Navy. It is capable of responding with lightning speed to anyone who decides to infringe on our sovereignty and our freedom.” Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous tests of zircon, from warships and submarines, over the past year and into February 2022.