Rafaella Santos and series heartthrob André Lamoglia are seen together at a show in Rio

Rafaella Santos was seen again in the company of André Lamoglia, heartthrob of the Spanish series “Elite”. The two were at the Rio Winter Festival, last Friday, at Marina da Glória.

As we tell here, the actor and Neymar’s sister got close at the arraiá promoted by the player at his mansion in Mangaratiba, in June, and since then they have been seen together a few times.

In early July, they meet again in Ibiza, Spain, where the Brazilian actor was also on vacation in the company of player Vinícius Jr. and his gang. Rafaella announced last month the end of the on-and-off relationship with Gabigol, Flamengo’s star.

André Lamoglia is 24 years old, is from Rio de Janeiro and is the brother of fellow actor and comedian Victor Lamoglia. In June, the handsome guy made the news for having stayed with Jade Picon at the party that player Vinicius Jr. promoted to raise funds for his institute in Rio.

At the beginning of the year, he had an affair with Giulia Buscacio. The actress even went to meet the actor in Madrid, Spain, where André currently lives.

Rafaella Santos (with cap) and André Lamoglia (in dark green) on the same tour in Madrid Photo: rep/ instagram