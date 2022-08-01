Rapper 6ix9ine reveals feelings after meeting favela in Rio de Janeiro

Rapper 6ix9ine is on vacation!

The artist 6ix9ine and his girlfriend are taking a trip through South America where they visited countries like Ecuador, Colombia and now Brazil. The rapper is in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday, where he visited some tourist spots in the state and distributed money wherever he went.

His first meeting with fans was on Copacabana beach. The artist took pictures and caught the attention of people at the scene. In a video of a live made by the rapper’s girlfriend, we can see the artist at a kiosk on the edge of Rio de Janeiro talking to some fans, when someone asks if the rapper wants to visit one of Rio’s favelas.

6ix9ine visited the favelas of PPG, Mangueira and Vidigal. While visiting the PPG, which is home to over 10,000 residents, 6ix9ine distributed about 5 thousand dollars to children. On Friday the rapper and his friends still visited some tourist spots and stopped in Vidigal.

This Saturday, before leaving, the rapper also visited the Mangueira favela, one of the most dangerous favelas in Rio de Janeiro. The artist visited some places in the community, such as the Mangueira samba school court, and distributed money to the children. In order to get into his van to leave the venue, the rapper had to throw money in the air to disperse the crowd.

On his social networks, the rapper released a video of the moment, and revealed his feeling after visiting the place. “I couldn’t distribute money because it was a chaotic time that I needed an escape route. lol I’m not kidding BRAZIL I LOVE YOU! YOU ARE A BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY, IN THE MOST DANGEROUS FAVELA, I FELT SAFE 💚 Thank you Brazil, God be with you.”