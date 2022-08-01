RD (RADL3) has “impressive” results and shares rise strong, but analysts see shares as expensive

RD (RADL3) was the first pharmacy chain to report results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) and, despite market analysts already expecting strong results due to the seasonality of the segment, they had a positive surprise with the numbers presented, including raising its projections for the company.

With the results, RADL3 shares had strong gains, up 5.29% at R$22.09, around 10:15 am (Brasilia time). But analysts question whether it’s worth getting into the stock, as its value is heavily shifted (upward) relative to its industry peers.

XP analysts highlight solid revenue growth, up 22% year-on-year, amid higher demand for medicines due to the outbreak of respiratory diseases, combined with profitability at record levels on account of inventory gains in the face of regulatory readjustment. of prices.

Profitability was the highlight of the result, according to analysts, with gross margin and Ebitda margin (Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) at the highest level since the second quarter of 2016, at 30.3% and 9 .5% (both up 1.5 percentage points year-on-year), respectively, driven by inventory gains arising from the regulatory price adjustment. As a result, net income totaled R$344 million, up 48% year-on-year and 30% higher than expected.

Furthermore, XP highlights that it is interesting to note that the company continues to expand its digital channel, reaching a record penetration of 10.5% of sales, in addition to having maintained market share gains in all regions, mainly in the North (+ 1.1 percentage point [p.p.]) and Midwest (+0.9p.p.).

“Finally, the RD healthcare ecosystem also continues to advance, with services already being offered in approximately 60% of stores and 146 thousand SKUs (unique products) already offered in its marketplace”, assess the analysts.

Credit Suisse also highlighted that RD presented very good results for 2Q22, above the expectations of its analysts and consensus. There was revenue growth, but profitability was once again the main highlight, surpassing the consensus expectations in profit, adjusted Ebitda and Ebitda margin.

“In addition, several relevant underlying factors caught our team’s attention: growth in participation in all regions; performance of the digital still outstanding; bold guidance for the opening of stores in progress and reinforced and continuity of high-level execution”, he evaluates. For the bank’s analysts, the pharmaceutical retail sector is better positioned to navigate the rest of the year given the more favorable growth dynamics and defensiveness.

In an earnings conference call, Eugênio de Zagottis, RD’s VP of Corporate Planning and IR, said that, after “followed cost increases with the same revenue, what we see is the end of the lag (of product prices)”.

According to the executive, as the price increase was authorized, the RD and the market passed on inflation to prices. Zagottis also reported that there was greater selling, which helps to neutralize inflationary pressure.

The Executive also said that the RD has taken advantage of the seasonality of winter. “When we raise prices and there is previous stock at home, we have inflationary gains and he pays for some of the losses we had. With that, we see a big buta margin”, he evaluated.

According to the executive, the company knew how to take advantage of the winter seasonality. “Last year, it wasn’t because a lot of people were wearing a mask, there was less covid and less normal flu too,” he said. “This whole set made a sensational quarter”, he added.

Impressive data, but…

For Bradesco BBI, the results were undeniably impressive. “However, we note that: (i) a relevant part is

seasonal, related to commercial gains from price increases and (ii) a part may have been one-off, related to the lack of inventories in the sector, Covid-19 tests and winter seasonality, which boosted RD sales (and the margin EBITDA)”, evaluates the bank.

Therefore, BBI continues with a neutral recommendation, with the valuation trading at 36 times the P/E multiple (price over earnings) estimated for 2023, considered stretched by the house’s analysts. The target price is BRL 23, or an 11% upside potential from Friday’s close.

During the tele, Zagottis highlighted the seasonal effect. “Of course, the forward number is not 22% (2Q22 gross revenue growth). It’s a very good number, but it has the strong seasonal factor,” he pointed out. The executive also said that the margin for the second half of the year depends on inflation and sales stabilization, but assured that revenue will remain at a “healthy level”.

In the same vein as the BBI, other houses also have a neutral or equivalent recommendation, also highlighting the high price to be paid for the RD share. “Despite the strong result, we maintain our neutral recommendation and target price of BRL 21 [ou um upside de apenas 0,10%] per share because we see the action well priced”, points out XP.

Credit also points out that the entry point for the paper looks uncertain given the discrepancy from the rest of its hedge names, which trade at a P/E multiple of 17 times.

After the result, Itaú BBA analysts readjusted their estimates for expected earnings per share for 2023, which rose 6% for 2023 compared to their previous estimates), with a revision of the target price for the next year of R$ 23 .40 to R$ 24.60 (upside of 17.30%). “We still maintain the marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average, or equivalent to neutral) given our view of valuation required by the market today”, they point out.

