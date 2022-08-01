Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 Juventude for the 20th round of the Brasileirão

Red Bull Bragantino beat Juventude 1-0 tonight (31), at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in a game valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, which opens the second round. The goal of the match was scored by Helinho.

With the result, Massa Bruta remains in eighth place, with 30 points. Juventude, in turn, falls to the bottom of the Brasileirão, as Fortaleza beat Cuiabá, and has only 16 points.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, Red Bull Bragantino will face Atlético-GO, away from home, on Saturday (6), at 7pm. On the same day, but at 4:30 pm, Juventude welcomes América-MG, in Caxias do Sul.

Tribute to man killed in accident with defender Renan

The traditional minute of silence, in addition to the victims of covid-19, paid tribute to Eliezer Pena, who died after being run over by defender Renan, who played for Red Bull Bragantino on loan from Palmeiras. A group of his family members was at Nabi Abi Chedid at the invitation of Massa Bruta and received tribute from the crowd, who took a banner with the phrase “Eliezer eternal” in the stands.

Red Bull Bragantino fans pay tribute to Eliezer Pena, the man who died after being run over by defender Renan Image: Reproduction/SporTV

Who did well: Helinho

In his 100th game with the Red Bull Bragantino shirt, he returned to start and took advantage of the chance given by coach Maurício Barbieri, scoring the winning goal for Massa Bruta.

Who was bad: Marlon

The midfielder messed up when he cut the ball thrown in the area and left it free for Helinho to score the only goal of the match.

game chronology

The first half at Nabi Abi Chedid was dominated by Red Bull Bragantino. Helinho, in the 26th minute of the first half, took advantage of the vacillation of the Juventude defense after a side launched in the area and sent it to the back of the net.

The final stage was more balanced, but Juventude had the best chance in a free kick from Chico, defended by Cleiton. The result, however, remained the same: 1-0 to Red Bull Bragantino.

Red Bull Bragantino’s game

He had control of the match and created chances especially on the right side, with Artur. He got the advantage early and managed it well, despite some scares in the final leg.

the youth game

Showed difficulty in creating plays. He had three good chances: one came out of Pitta’s feet, still in the first half, when no one approached the centre-forward, and others in a free-kick from Chico and Moraes’ header in the final stage, when his performance improved a lot. He remains in debt in the Brasileirão and, to make matters worse, he is the new lantern.

DATASHEET:

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 1 x 0 YOUTH

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 20th round

Date and time: July 31, 2022 (Sunday), at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

Assistants: Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (RJ)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Leo Ortiz (BGT); Bruno Nazario (JUV)

Goal: Helinho (BGT), at 26’/1st T (1-0)

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan (Andrés Hurtado), Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Lucas Evangelista, Raul and Praxedes (Smile); Artur (Kevin), Jan Hurtado (Gabriel Novaes) and Helinho (Carlos Eduardo). Technician: Maurício Barbieri

YOUTH: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares (Moraes), Thalisson Kelven, Paulo Miranda and William Matheus; Jadson (Anderson Leite), Marlon (Chico), Paulo Henrique, Bruno Nazário (Edinho) and Capixaba (Vitor Gabriel); pitta. Technician: Umberto Louzer