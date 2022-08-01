released amount of up to R$ 1,212; check who receives

Workers across the country have the chance to receive up to R$1,212 this year through the social integration program (PIS). The benefit is intended for workers who have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract. Resource payments are made via Federal Savings Bank.

In 2022, payments related to the salary allowance took place between the months of February and March of this year. The value takes into account the 2020 calculation base year. Due to a delay in the schedule, the resources for those who worked in 2021 will only be released from next year.

Who can withdraw PIS in August?

Data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security show that more than 400,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022. The positive point is that these people can still redeem the money. To do so, it is sufficient that they meet the following conditions:

Workers who performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Workers who have updated data in the register of the Annual List of Social Information (Rais);

Workers registered with PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Workers who received up to two minimum wages in 2020.

PIS Table 2022

By accessing the PIS table, the worker finds out how much benefit he can receive. It varies with the number of months worked in the base year. Look:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

How to consult PIS 2022

Those who wish to check the availability of money must access the following Caixa Econômica Federal channels:

Box website ;

; Caixa’s telephone number: 0800 726 0207;

In the Worker Box app.

Fur Digital Work Portfolio app or number 158 of Hello Worker you can also access program information. The deadline for withdrawal is December 29 this year.

Remembering that the same rules apply to public servants who, instead of PIS, receive Pasep, in turn, paid via Banco do Brasil.