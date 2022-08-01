Rent rises almost twice as much as inflation in Brazil

PT website

The economic mismanagement in the Bolsonaro government intensely affects the lives of Brazilian families. In addition to the high price of food and fuel, the people face a readjustment in the price of rents, with a rise of almost twice the rate of inflation.

With the successive increase in interest rates, which went from 2% in 2021 to 13.25% in 2022, and the dismantling of the housing policy in the country, the dream of owning a home became more distant and raised the value of real estate rentals.

According to the FipeZap index, which tracks rental prices in 25 Brazilian cities on a monthly basis, the increase has reached 9.49% since January, which represents almost twice the inflation in the same period, which has accumulated a rise of 5.49% this year. .

The cities that were most affected by the adjustment were Goiânia (up 19.55%), Florianópolis (18.6%) and Salvador (15.26%). In Rio de Janeiro, rentals rose 10.8% since January.

losses in the pandemic

In an interview with Jornal da Globo, the index coordinator, Alison Oliveira, said that the sharp rise in rents is a consequence of the attempt by homeowners to balance their own accounts.

We see a rise in various prices in the economy. People are spending more on food, transport and fuel, and it turns out that property owners are also used to receiving this income and consuming goods on the market,” he explained.

Cutting the budget for social programs

Since the beginning of Bolsonaro’s administration, the country has accumulated a drastic reduction in the budget of Casa Verde e Amarela (action that replaced Minha Casa Minha Vida) and other social programs.

Under PT governments, the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program had a budget of approximately R$12 billion per year. With Bolsonaro, the housing deficit is going downhill.

The Casa Verde e Amarela program has the smallest budget in the country’s history, with R$ 1.2 billion this year. While Bolsonaro delivers 410,000 homes a year, Lula and Dilma delivered 544,000, on average.

Middle class walled in for the cost of housing. Interest bar funding. Rent is already double inflation this year. Bolsonaro’s own house program turned ugly yellow. It is 10 times lower than in leftist governments, it was 12 billion reais annually and is at 1.2 billion in 2022. — Father João PT (@dep_padrejoao) August 1, 2022

