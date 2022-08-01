Ribeirão das Neves has first confirmed case of monkeypox

Ribeirão das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, confirmed this Friday (29) the first case of Monkeypox, also known as monkeypox. According to the bulletin released by the Secretary of State for Health on Friday night (29), Minas has 49 confirmations of the disease and is investigating another 125 cases.

Another 82 possible contaminations have already been ruled out and two were classified as probable. Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed the first death from the disease. The 41-year-old patient was admitted to Hospital Eduardo de Menezes, in Belo Horizonte, and also had lymphoma cancer.

According to SES-MG, so far, all patients who have tested positive for the disease are male, aged between 22 and 48 years and are in good clinical condition. In addition, in all situations, contacts are being monitored.

Check out which cities have confirmed cases of the disease:

Belo Horizonte – 36

Cataguases – 1

Count – 1

Governor Valadares – 2

Judge from Outside – 1

Mariana – 1

Ribeirão das Neves – 1

Santa Luzia – 3

Seven Lagoons – 2

Teófilo Otoni – 1

Monkeypox is caused by a virus of the orthopoxvirus subgroup, like cowpox and smallpox, eradicated in 1980 with the help of vaccination. The endemic picture on the African continent is due to two distinct strains.

One of them, considered more dangerous because it has a fatality rate of up to 10%, is present in the Congo Basin region. The other, with a case fatality rate of 1% to 3%, is found in West Africa and is the one that gave rise to the current outbreak.

Monkeypox is spread from person to person by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The incubation time for the virus varies from five to 21 days. The most characteristic symptom is the formation of painful rashes and nodules on the skin. Fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and weakness may also occur.

Treatment is based on clinical support and medication for pain and fever relief. An antiviral called tecovirimat, which blocks the spread of the virus, is already used in some countries, but is not yet available in Brazil.

Surveillance for the rapid identification of new cases and isolation of the infected are essential to prevent the spread of the disease. It may take up to 40 days to resume social activities. Even if the patient feels better, he should remain in isolation while he still has a rash.

