Rich countries also suffer from rising prices

The scene is increasingly common in supermarkets: the customer compares prices, changes brands, replaces products. The meat gives way to the chicken, which is exchanged for the egg. At gas stations, the scare to fill up the car. This is the routine of Brazilians in times of high inflation. But the phenomenon is not restricted to Brazil. In rich countries, such as the United States, France and Germany, families began to face the same difficulties.

Economists say that, amid rising interest rates, inflation in rich countries is likely to subside in the coming years. But the trend is for it to stabilize at higher levels, above 2%, because the world has changed. Inflation close to zero is in the past.

feeling in the pocket

Six months ago, graphic designer Marina Fernandes Primo changed her routine to protect her budget from rampant inflation. One of the strategies was to stop shopping in a chain supermarket, with higher prices, and start going to smaller establishments, in search of promotions. Another measure was to replace beef with chicken and then chicken with another, even cheaper, protein.

What draws attention is that the designer, despite being Brazilian, has been living in Paris, France since 2019. With a strong currency and a balanced economy, between 2010 and 2019, France recorded an average annual inflation of 0.96%. The scenario has changed.

In the span of a year, the index multiplied almost four times: it went from 1.4% in the 12-month period until May 2021 to 5.2% until May 2022. It may be little, since inflation in Brazil is currently close to 12%, but rising prices are a social problem anywhere in the world.

“A few months ago, I could find a 500-gram package of ground beef for 4 euros [R$ 23,60 em valores atuais]. Today, it’s 7 or 8 euros [R$ 41,30 ou R$ 47,20]. So we don’t buy anymore. We bought chicken and look there…”, says the designer. “We are opting for turkey, which in France is cheaper than chicken. The French also do this kind of exchange.”

While the Brazilian trades chicken for egg, the French trades chicken for turkey meat. “Three chic“.

Image: Personal archive

A symptom of the movement is that, on French websites, recipes have proliferated teaching how to prepare the bird, which in Brazil is noble.

global problem

Aside from France, rich countries like the US, Germany and the UK have spent the last few years worrying little about rising prices.

For economist Emerson Marçal, coordinator of the economics course at FGV/EESP (São Paulo School of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas), these countries were in a “comfortable” situation for 15 years.

“It was a period of exception, in which interest rates were low and inflation still did not respond”, he says. “That way, countries felt free to give more incentives.”

The pandemic changed the scenario.

The health crisis has hampered the transport of goods around the world and the supply of inputs to the industry. Then came the increased demand for food, soaring fuel, the war between Russia and Ukraine.

To face the crisis, the rich and emerging countries distributed money to the population. In the US, checks arrived in the mail. In Brazil, the government used the Caixa Tem app, from Caixa Econômica Federal, to pay Emergency Aid.

Interest rates also remained low for a long time to stimulate business.

The situation today reflects an explosive combination for prices: difficulties in supply, with greater demand for products. The chart below shows the effect across countries.

In the 12 months through May this year, gasoline was 28.7% more expensive in Brazil, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In France, the jump was also considerable, 24.2%, according to the Insee (National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, for its acronym in French). In the US, the price of gasoline rose 48.7%, according to the Labor Department.

Below, it is possible to compare the inflation of some items in the three countries:

local impact

The rise in prices spread across countries, including those unaccustomed to inflation.

In Germany, inflation accumulated in 12 months multiplied three times in one year: from 2.5% in May 2021 to 7.9% in May 2022. In the US, the percentage jumped from 5% to 8.6% in the period. All the largest economies in the world are with rates above 2%.

The rise in fuel prices is a headache for government officials and a source of protest among the population. This is also true of food, contaminated by soaring transport costs and restrictions brought about by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“When the war started, there was a kind of panic. People went to the supermarket and started to run out of products”, says Brazilian journalist Elisa Junges, who has lived in Berlin (Germany) since September 2018.

One example was cooking oil, which was even rationed in some German supermarkets: each customer could only take one.

Junges says that weekly trips to the supermarket, which used to cost between 20 and 25 euros (BRL 118 and BRL 147.50), now exceed 30 euros (BRL 177).

Government support

The feeling that spending is increasing is common in many countries, but the impact depends on the actions of governments.

In Berlin, a monthly pass to use public transport ranges from 86 to 107 euros (from R$507.40 to R$631.30). With the high cost of living, BVG (Berlin Transport Company, for its acronym in German) decided to charge only 9 euros (R$ 53.10) in the months of June, July and August.

Image: Personal archive

In France, there are coverages with transport, energy and food, among others.

“The social program is strong. People have support”, says Marina Primo. “A few weeks ago, we received an ‘energy check’ here at home for 180 euros. [R$ 1.062,00]. It was a surprise, because we had never registered for any program. The government identified that we were on a low income.”

According to Marçal, from FGV/EESP, countries like the USA, the United Kingdom and France have higher levels of wealth, which increases the resistance against inflation. “Of course, if the problem persists, it starts to hurt too. Inflation is not painless, but it hurts much more in a developing country,” he says.

‘Knowing’ inflation

The rise in prices is nothing new in Brazil, a country used to inflationary surges. Since the Plano Real was launched in July 1994, there have been four moments when 12-month inflation has been above 10%.

In the same period, the UK, France, Germany and the US did not see double-digit inflation.

Recently, the situation has changed. In the UK, 12-month inflation rose from 2.1% in May 2021 to 7.9% in May 2022.

“The English don’t know what to do, how to stop consuming”, says the Brazilian Adam de Vecchi, director of a school in London.

Living in the United Kingdom since 1997, he says that the British, unlike Brazilians, are not used to inflation.

“Oil, gasoline, food, everything became more expensive. I work with classroom assistants in schools that earn 20 thousand pounds (R$ 140.8 thousand) a year. That in London is nothing”, says Vecchi. “And people don’t know how to live with high inflation, they don’t know how to stop doing things, like going to restaurants. We, as Brazilians, have that knack.”

Image: Personal archive

Vecchi has switched from going to restaurants to going out in the open air. Meetings with friends in pubs also gave way to meetings at home.

Minister of Finance between 1988 and 1990, economist Maílson da Nóbrega faced hyperinflation in Brazil during the government of José Sarney. In 1989, inflation reached 1,972%.

Today a partner at Tendências Consultoria Integrada, Maílson recognizes the Brazilian “way” when dealing with rising prices. “Brazilians know how to defend themselves better than Americans, for example, because inflation is not part of US history.”

From 2010 to 2019, the average annual inflation in the US was 1.75%. In May of this year, the 12-month index hit 8.6%. Such a percentage has not been seen since the early 1980s.

Thus, Americans under the age of 40 have never experienced price increases like the current one.

“We are facing a new reality. The era of very low inflation, with interest rates close to zero, is over”, says Mailson.

According to the economist, rich countries will take two or three years to reach inflation close to 2%, because the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have changed the scenario. The pandemic has forced a kind of “deglobalization”, says Mailson.

“During the pandemic, the shortage of components paralyzed factories around the world. There was no chip to manufacture cars”, he exemplifies. “Now, the trend is for component suppliers to be closer to each country. And that means the cost can be higher.”

‘Brutal increase’ in US fuel

A resident of Cary, a city next to Raleigh, the capital of the state of North Carolina, Brazilian Priscila Budway cites the impact of inflation when filling up the car. As in Brazil, rising gasoline prices are a national problem in the US.

“Three or four months ago [início de 2022]I still paid $40 [R$ 230,80] to fill my car’s gas tank. Now it’s $70 [R$ 403,90]. This is very painful. It’s a brutal increase,” says Budway, who is an event organizer.

“When gasoline goes up here, we know that everything will go up: supermarket prices, clothes, services… For those who rent a house, the price has tripled. The situation is also terrible for those who are going to buy a property.”

Image: Personal archive

price champions

Although inflation in Brazil and in rich countries is high, the situation is far from critical. Among the G20 price champions are Turkey (73.5% inflation in the 12 months to May) and Argentina (60.7%).

Both countries face challenges brought on by the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, but the difficulties predate. In 2019 (before covid-19), inflation in Turkey was 15.2%; in Argentina, 53.5%.

The environment has deteriorated in the last year, especially in Turkey. In parallel with the rise of the dollar in the country, inflation in 12 months jumped from 16.6% in May 2021 to 73.5% in May 2022.

“In February 2021, the dollar was worth about 7 Turkish lira. Currently, it is above 17 lira”, says engineer Kenan Burak Can.

Born in Turkey, Burak is currently divided between Istanbul and São Paulo, where he has export business. “Turkey imports a lot of things. So with the rise in the dollar, all prices went up.”

The engineer says that, nowadays, people leave supermarkets in Turkey “shocked”. “Meat has always been expensive in my country, so people tend to eat chicken. Now, many can’t even afford chicken. The alternative is beans and lentils, but even those products are expensive.”

Image: Personal archive

High inflation is here to stay

To contain inflation, many countries are raising interest rates or signaling that they may do so in the coming months. With higher interest rates, in theory, consumption falls and prices fall.

In the US, the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point in July, to the range between 2.25% and 2.50% per year. Also in July, the ECB (European Central Bank) raised interest rates from -0.5% to 0%. It was the first increase in 11 years.

The question is whether the rise in interest rates will drive inflation in rich countries to levels close to zero, as seen in recent decades. Economists heard by UOL believe that inflation will subside in Europe and the US, but it won’t stay that low.

In recent decades, rich countries have bought goods — especially from China — at very low prices, which has helped keep inflation under control. In the post-pandemic scenario, with the new organization of global supply chains, this tends to change. “A partial reversal of globalization is happening”, summarizes Mauro Schneider, economist at MCM Consultores. “Countries are concerned with ensuring the supply of inputs, and not necessarily the lowest cost.”

The war between Russia and Ukraine is another factor supporting global inflation. “It is reasonable to assume that we are in a period of geopolitical rearrangement, which could put pressure on energy prices,” says Schneider. “Within a five- or seven-year horizon, we can expect an environment with a little more inflation in developed economies.”