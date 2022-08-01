Roni reveals conversation with VP for new positioning and says he plays where Corinthians need

Midfielder Roni was called for a private conversation with Vítor Pereira on Friday, before the match against Botafogo, at Neo Química Arena. In the chat, no scolding or praise, but a sincere question: if the player would be comfortable being the first scorer in front of the Corinthians defense duo.

“Mister called me yesterday, asked if I would play there, “pivo”, he says “pivo” and I said yes”, said the player after the clash against the cariocas, in which he had a good performance. Used to being second or even third in midfield, he experienced this novelty in front of the Rio team.

It is true that Roni positioned himself ahead of the defenders in the first leg against Boca Juniors, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. On that occasion, however, in addition to being the only defensive midfielder available, he had a line of three defenders behind him.

For the midfielder, however, it matters little where his services will be needed. After losing space in the second round last year and regaining it with VP, he believes that it is always best to be on the field.

“Wherever you use me, as a defender, extreme, it’s not my role, but I’m here to play anywhere Mister needs, Corinthians needs. That’s my job and I have to be ready to arrive at those moments.” and get the job done”, he said, with an eye on the team’s lineup to face Flamengo, on Tuesday.

‘Regardless of who he places, we are well served. There’s Maycon, there’s Du, Cantillo and whoever plays will do the trick”, concluded shirt 29. Timão enters the field from 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena.

