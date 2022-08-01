Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: The Best Android Tablet of 2022 to Buy in 2023? | analyze

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S8 series in 2022, but only brought to Brazil the most modest model of the family, which advances less than the previous generation. That is, no Plus or Ultra versions on the national market. Between stays, great evolutions, and others not so great, is the Korean top-of-the-line tablet a good consumer purchase option? That’s what we’re going to tell you now, in this full review.

The design of the Tab S8 is not new to what we have already seen in the Tab S7. The dimensions are the same as the last generation, while the weight has practically not changed. The construction continues in metal throughout the body, with a black stripe that goes from the camera block to the bottom, where the brand logo appears. This is where you can “clamp” the S Pen to your body. However, I wouldn’t say it’s a safe place against falls. At the top, if you consider the device in landscape orientation, you can find the volume and power buttons, in which the biometric reader is also located, which even responds well, but the position makes it a little difficult to hit your finger there.

On the right side is the USB-C port, for connecting the charger or transferring data. Already below, there are the magnetic pins to connect the keyboard cover, which no longer appears for sale in Brazil directly by Samsung. And speaking of the cover, it’s something that the packaging is missing, especially if you’re one of those clumsy people. The smooth matte finish sides and back help the device slip out of your hand. And since it’s no longer such a comfortable experience to hold a tablet this size, you’ll always have to be careful that an accident doesn’t happen.

A differentiator for this generation is the support for 5G on Korean tablets. The S8 comes with a carrier chip slot on one side, and microSD card storage expansion on the other. Wi-Fi has evolved and now supports 6e technology. Bluetooth also improved and went from 5.0 to 5.2. Discrete advances in connectivity, but important in a general context. In the box, in addition to the tablet, the user manuals still come, with a chip drawer extractor pin, a 15W charger, the USB cable and the brand’s special S Pen for tablets.

In the multimedia part, we find the same 11-inch screen as the S7 in the S8, with WQXGA resolution, a kind of expanded Quad HD. Despite the Plus and Ultra variants already having an AMOLED panel, Samsung still kept TFT in the basic version. The display delivers a satisfactory viewing angle, but lacks the brightness level. As much as the quality is above an IPS, for example, it is clear that AMOLED is needed to give greater brightness, have more vibrant colors and deep blacks, items in which this Galaxy is still a little behind. At the very least, the screen offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, so as not to disappoint in fluidity in animations and compatible games. An improvement over the predecessor was the inclusion of Gorilla Glass 5, to increase resistance.

The audio system consists of four speakers, two on each side when the device is horizontal. They provide great sound power and a satisfying balance between frequencies. The lower outputs are more focused on bass, while the upper ones prioritize the mids and highs. If you want a superior space experience, you will have to activate Dolby Atmos. The technology makes the sound more immersive and full-bodied, whether in music or movies. Too bad it doesn’t have a physical headphone jack on it, nor does it come with any adapter in the box to plug in a common accessory.

The performance part is perhaps the biggest improvement from one year to the next. Samsung has expanded the RAM memory from 6GB to 8GB, doubled the storage to 256GB, not to mention the main thing: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-line platform, boarded the Tab S8. It is clear how this whole set makes a difference in practice. You will have a tablet that is not only used for browsing the internet and watching movies or series, but also for tasks that demand more from the device, such as games.

We tested some titles and saw that it is possible to always have great quality with this Galaxy. Call of Duty ran at maximum quality and managed to exploit the screen well with a high fps rate. PUBG even works in Ultra HD, but we recommend the HDR option for greater fluidity. More casual games like Subway Surfers, Asphalt 9 and Mario Kart already run without any problems in terms of frames per second. Another important point is that we don’t feel the tablet heat up as much as smartphones with the same chip. The problem is in the part that heats up, precisely in the grip of the left hand, which can make the game a little uncomfortable.

The Tab S8 comes with Android 12 and One UI 4.1 out of the box. We know longevity won’t be an issue here, as it will have four software updates and five years of security patches. The interface of this model has what we know from Samsung’s flagship phones and a little more. It delivers features such as Edge Screen shortcuts and a native dark mode, in addition to Samsung DeX, to turn the device into a portable PC.

Only this mode on a tablet works a little differently than on smartphones. Here you don’t need an external monitor or a TV to run it. The device itself emulates DeX and allows you to connect a keyboard and mouse via Bluetooth for a computer experience. Mentioned above, the S Pen is another differentiator. It already came with the S7, but now has a lower latency, to give a more instantaneous response time. The experience of using the accessory is good, but it will serve you more for very specific subjects, such as taking a quick note or if you are an artist.

The interface still has some tricks to adapt to the big screen. The main one is the possibility of having the notification bar on the same side of the hand used to pull it. A facility, so you don’t have to make any extra effort to activate features or view messages. You can also easily switch between landscape and portrait orientations as needed at the moment.

Battery is yet another point where Samsung hasn’t changed from one generation to the next. So we still have a capacity of 8,000 mAh here. We left the tablet playing media non-stop for an hour, and it lost 8% in that period. Proportionally, this means that it could yield around 12 and a half hours of running videos uninterrupted. It’s nothing much compared to competitors, but Samsung’s biggest highlight was optimizing the system to spend little on stand-by.

More than 12 hours with the screen off uses only 2% of the battery. In other words, if you are one of those who will use it for just a few hours a day, for undemanding tasks, it may take several days before you need to plug the device back in. As for charging, despite supporting 45W of power, the manufacturer sends a 15W adapter in the box. With it, it should take you just under two and a half hours to complete the entire process.

Samsung has kept a dual rear set, led by a 13MP main camera. The photos come out a little saturated during the day, but with a satisfying sharpness for a tablet. During the night, there is a big drop in quality. The night mode even helps to make the images clearer, but the noise is more evident here. What evolved was the ultrawide, now with more resolution. It captures more of the scenarios and follows the main one in colors, but has a greater amount of grain.

In video, we support recording in 4K resolution at 30 fps with the main sensor. The quality does not match that found in top Samsung phones, but it is above average when thinking about competing tablets. Up front, a pleasant surprise. The Korean traded the S7’s 8 MP front camera for a 12 MP ultrawide. It records good selfies during the day or when it is close to a light source. In dark places, the drop is more pronounced. At least portrait mode registers few errors.

A highlight of it is the ability to shoot in 4K. If we consider that the function of this lens on a tablet is to serve mainly for video calls, having a camera here with this capability surpasses the experience of a common Full HD webcam, for example. Aside from capturing good quality stereo audio.

















Final considerations





Is the Galaxy Tab S8 worth the purchase? It retains a number of features already seen in the predecessor, such as its design, the presence of the S Pen, the still TFT screen and stereo sound. The battery also continued with the same capacity, while the rear cameras had a discreet evolution. What we have of great advances is in the performance, with the recent hardware and the additions in the memories. The system comes in the newest version and will be updated for a longer time. Another good change is the front camera, which is now ultrawide and fulfills its purpose well for conferences and video calls. Despite this, we need to put some points on the balance. The first of them is that the evolutions are very punctual in relation to the previous generation. Thus, your need can be very well met by the S Seven. The second is the fact that the device was launched in Brazil for the suggested price of R$ 7,699. As much as it can already be found in the range of R$ 4,600, is it the time to buy this tablet? Overall, it’s still worth investing in a model from the previous year.

We understand that, when analyzing all the positives and negatives, we see in it a device that offers the best Android experience on a tablet, but the cost makes the purchase unfeasible at the moment. In other words, it will pay off even in 2023, when a successor lands on the market, and S8 values ​​plummet. So, would you buy this model for now, or would you rather wait until it gets a more affordable price? What features stood out to you the most about him? Participate with us!

