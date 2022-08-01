Samsung’s New Service Lets Users Try Galaxy Products Before Others

Samsung has announced a Galaxy Earlybird To Go service in South Korea. Under this program, consumers can sign up and try out new Galaxy products and wearables before others. Samsung is asking users to submit stories about how they would like to experience new Galaxy products alone or with others. Samsung is asking users to submit their stories from which the winner would be selected through a lottery system. Winners will be able to try Galaxy devices before others.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Under the ‘Galaxy Earlybird To Go’ service, users will have the opportunity to try these products first. Samsung is running this ‘Galaxy Earlybird To Go’ service only in South Korea at the moment.

Samsung will accept entries from July 28 to August 3 and will declare the winners on August 8, 2022. Samsung announced that 1,800 people will be selected through a lottery system and products will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Samsung will also run the program August 4-10 and then August 11-17.

These products are randomly assigned and users cannot change them. Winners will be required to collect products from selected locations. After collection, these products can be used by the winners individually or with friends and family. Samsung will supply these products for three days, after which the products must be returned to Samsung.

Samsung mentions that users will be responsible for any damage or loss of the product during this service experience, Samsung also stated that there may be functional restrictions on the device after the return period has ended.

source – gadgets360.com