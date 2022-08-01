Sandy shows backstage recording with Wanessa Camargo and Lucas Lima jokes: ‘The rivals are together’ | TV & Famous

To the delight of the fans, Sandy announced that the making of is now available on the internet: “Episode is on! Run on YouTube / sandyoficial! 💚 #NVE2.”

Wanessa’s arrival at Sandy’s studio was marked by strong emotion, and the guest did not hide the excitement of being together with the singer, who she always admired, for the unprecedented duet.

Lucas Lima, producer of the project and husband of Sandy, was equally happy with the partnership and took the opportunity to relax:

“The rivals are together (laughs)”.

“What a delight! Thank you for being here,” Sandy said. Wanessa reciprocated and made a request: “I’m very happy! But can I take off my heels? I have a problem with keeping my leg down… I don’t have foot odor (laughs)”, joked the artist.

“Mi casa, su casa,” Sandy replied. And it was in this atmosphere of ease and mutual satisfaction that they released their voices.

At another point in the recording, Wanessa wanted to know how the song came about and the couple commented that her name soon came to mind to participate in this composition.

“We felt that this song was for you. I didn’t know everything that was going on. It’s just that you had broken up. All this internal stuff I didn’t know… But, oh, people who are connected, we have extra verbal communication, you don’t have to talk, sometimes you just feel,” Sandy said in the episode.

Wanessa recalled the time (the 90s) when they were encouraged to compete and denied any rivalry between them. On the contrary: “What was done with us in the media… I was always a big fan, I went to shows, I had all the CDs, you are an example for everyone and they put me in a place where I said: ‘But I I’m not that different…’. To play the game, you know?”

“It was more to satisfy the will of these people: you need to have intrigue, rivalry, counterpoint…”, added Sandy.

“The coolest thing was to see that the fans, who got into this pile, when they saw us doing this movement, they freed themselves too”, vibrated Wanessa.

“I figured it out,” Sandy pointed out.

Check the lyrics of the song

Light

(Sandy / Lucas Lima / Bibi / Barbara Dias / Mike Tulio / Guto Oliveira)

learning to do nothing

Understanding that not everything is an issue

of life or luck

learning to be wrong

And that not every direction requires a north



relearning to be light

relearning to be light

Relearning to be light, loose

crazy wind

Light…

I refuse to accept

This version of me that comes to torment me

Disarranged, calloused, hardened

Through the bumps of life

I refuse to sabotage

This version of me that wants to break free

Debauched, inspired, intuitive

relearning to be light

relearning to be light

Relearning to be light, loose

crazy wind

Light…

Take from me everything that takes me off my axis

I let go of any worries

I ask for calm for my turbulent days

For every thought, protection

relearning to be light

relearning to be light

Relearning to be light, loose

crazy wind

Light…

