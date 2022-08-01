Santa Casa Health Plan turns 25

Created in July 1997 as a revenue alternative for Santa Casa de Araçatuba (SP) to balance the underfunding of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), the Santa Casa Saúde de Araçatuba Plan grew and surpassed these goals.

With 25 years completed this month, the Plan is the biggest demand among the private agreements served by the hospital, production that generates 20% of the health institution’s revenues. At the same time, it injected funds that enabled Santa Casa to acquire state-of-the-art equipment for diagnoses and treatments; revitalization and expansion of inpatient wards, surgical block and ICU’s that ensured a significant improvement in the quality of care provided to SUS patients.

These advances were not unique in two and a half decades of trajectory. Through continuous investments, the Santa Casa de Araçatuba Health Plan has consolidated its own complete structure to meet the medical and hospital demands of its 20,000 beneficiaries, who are also guaranteed care in any region of the country in urgent and emergency cases. .



reach



Medium-sized plan according to the ANS (National Health Agency) classification and regionalized operation in the hub of municipalities located between Penápolis and Guaraçaí, the agreement has a structured and qualified service network to meet 100% of the list of more than 3 thousand low, medium and high complexity procedures regulated by the ANS.

“This coverage index is part of the seriousness of the Plan. And why this seriousness? Because we have the financial guarantees calculated and applied in a fund to supply the coverage contracted by the beneficiaries and provided for by law”, informs the superintendent of the Plan, Fábio Blaya Martinez.

Financial solidity enabled the formation of an accredited network of excellence in all links, both in medical offices and clinics, which total 500 specialist doctors and 300 non-medical professionals, as well as in the nine hospitals and more than 30 providers with agreements to carry out clinical analysis and diagnostic imaging.



investments



The direction of the Santa Casa de Araçatuba Plan also invested in cutting-edge advances, such as, for example, the implementation of an outpatient clinic to assist users who need to undergo consultations and carry out tests to close a diagnosis more quickly. The Medical Specialties Outpatient Clinic works at Rua Mato Grosso, 500, with doctors from 17 specialties and carries out an average of 1000 consultations/month.



“We were one of the first health plans in Araçatuba and the region to implement an outpatient clinic and we are managing to speed up appointments, which would take more time to be scheduled in clinics, as professionals attend to other agreements”,

explains Martinez.

Patients treated at the outpatient clinic also do not need to worry about scheduling the exams requested at the consultation. Scheduling is done by a specialized team from the outpatient clinic. The Health Plan Analysis Laboratory complements the user’s convenience. Blood collections are performed in the outpatient clinic, from patients who are fit for the recommended fasting periods.