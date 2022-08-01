Santos vs Fluminense: see match information

Santos de Lisca is still struggling to recover in the current season. After a shy goalless draw against Fortaleza in the new coach’s debut, the new challenge will be against Fernando Diniz’s packed Fluminense. The ball rolls at 20:00 (Brasília time) this Monday, in Vila Belmiro.

In her second appointment with the new team, Lisca will have a headache to arm her team. The main doubts are in the defense. The titular duo may not be climbed. Eduardo Bauermann is suspended and Maicon is recovering from a calf injury. Your immediate reservations may not be available. Luiz Felipe has thigh pain and Alex Nascimento suffers from a sprained right ankle.

In this way, one option for Lisca is to bet on the basic categories. Young defenders Derick, 20, and Jair, just 17, appear as possibilities. This was Peixe’s starting duo in the last Copa São Paulo, finishing in the runner-up.

However, in recent days, Maicon and Luiz Felipe have advanced in recovery and can paint in the lineup. In addition to him, midfielder Sandry, who is recovering from a thigh injury, may also be an option again.

For the duel, Fluminense will not be able to count on their own coach, who is suspended. In addition to him, defender Manoel is also out for suspension, as well as midfielder Felipe Melo and striker Marrony are other absences for the same reason and will not be options on the bench. For Manoel’s vacancy, the favorite to occupy the sector alongside Nino is Luccas Claro.

Peixe closed the first round with a 0-0 draw against Fortaleza, in Castelão. With that, Alvinegro occupies the ninth place in the leaderboard, with 26 points conquered. The visitors are coming from a 2-1 victory against Bragantino and, with 34 points, they are in third place.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X FLUMINENSE

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: August 1, 2022, Monday.

Time: 20 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Derick (Maicon), Jair and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Technician: Lisca

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano

Technician: Eduardo Maciel de Barros (assistant)

Leave your comment