Santos vs Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

The match will mark the meeting between coach Lisca and Santos fans. It is the first time that the coach has led Peixe in Vila Belmiro. With 26 points, the team is looking for the third consecutive victory at home to try to touch the G-6 and get a little further away from the confusion zone.

With 11 unbeaten games, Fluminense arrives packed for the match in Vila Belmiro. The team is third in the Brasileirão table, with 34 points, and is looking for victory in order not to distance itself from the leader Palmeiras. For that, the team will have to end a fast that has been going on since 2014: there are already seven games without winning Peixe away from home.

Coach Lisca had the first full week to train and start implementing his style of play. After suffering with problems in defense, the commander of Peixe had the evolution of defenders Maicon and Luiz Felipe, who returned to training. Midfielder Sandry was also released. In addition to them, Vinícius Zanocelo, who served a suspension against Fortaleza, is back. On the other hand, Eduardo Bauermann, suspended, is weak.

hanging: Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho, Bruno Oliveira, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo.

Embezzlement: Eduardo Bauermann (suspended), Lucas Pires (right knee injury) and Alex (right ankle sprain).

Likely team: John Paul; Madson, Maicon (Derick), Luiz Felipe and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

2 of 3 Santos likely lineup against Fluminense — Photo: ge.globo Possible lineup of Santos against Fluminense — Photo: ge.globo

Fluminense – coach: Eduardo Barros

After beating Fortaleza, the group had only two training sessions to prepare for the confrontation with Santos. With the suspension of coach Fernando Diniz after receiving a third yellow card against Bragantino, assistant Eduardo Barros is the one who will be on the edge of the field in this Monday’s match. In addition to the coach, Manoel is also suspended and will be absent from the team. Luccas Claro should take the spot, and the tendency is that the rest of the lineup of the last matches will be kept. Felipe Melo and Marrony are also suspended.

hanging: André, Caio Paulista, Yago Felipe and David Braz.

Embezzlement: Fernando Diniz, Manoel, Marrony and Felipe Melo (suspended), Alan (not yet settled) and David Braz (right thigh pain).

Likely team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

