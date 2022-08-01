São Paulo falls against Athletico-PR and reaches the 5th consecutive game without a victory for the Brasileirão

The setbacks that São Paulo accumulated in the first stage of the Brazilian Championship continue to be repeated at the turn of the turn. After starting the game with the reserves, Rogério Ceni’s team climbed the main holders in the final stage, but still couldn’t avoid the 1-0 defeat to Athletico Paranaense by 1-0 at Arena da Baixada this Sunday, 31. It was the team’s fifth game without a win in the tournament (four draws and one defeat).

The oscillations in the tournament prevent progress in the table and practically forces the team to direct the focus to the dispute of the other tournaments. On Wednesday, the team faces Ceará for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana in Morumbi. The defeat had a curiosity. For the second game in a row, São Paulo saw its goalkeeper commit a penalty and then defend the charge. This time, the feat was the rookie Felipe Alves, but he did not avoid the bad result.







São Paulo was defeated by Ahtletico-PR by 1 to 0, at Arena da Baixada, by the Brasileirão. Photo: Twitter/Athletico-PR/Estadão

With the triumph, Athletico reaffirms its strength as home team. The team from Paraná has not lost at home for three months considering all competitions (10 wins and 3 draws). The last defeat was for Atlético-MG in the second round of the Brasileirão. The team from Paraná still missed a penalty with Thiago Heleno.

Coach Rogério Ceni selected an alternative team in relation to the victory over América-MG, in the Copa do Brasil. Of that lineup, only Miranda started the game. The option indicates that, at least in the coming weeks, the team will prioritize the clashes with Ceará for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

In this highly agitated team, goalkeeper Felipe Alves made his debut after being hastily hired due to Jandrei’s injury. Another newcomer who made his first start as a starter was Argentine Giuliano Galoppo. This new formation had a hard time keeping possession of the ball in midfield and in attack. She knocked and came back. The team took a while to find each other.

Without a characteristic striker, Nikão was the most advanced player, with the approach of Galoppo himself, the team also lacked depth. Due to these deficiencies, the team only got one chance at the end of the first half with Galoppo

The difficulties arose because Athletico used their starting lineup even with a decisive clash for Libertadores on Wednesday against Estudiantes. With the main lineup and the characteristic pressure of Arena da Baixada, Athletico suffocated from the beginning. He pressed a lot, but got few submissions. The home team’s main chance came at the end of the first half, when Felipe Alves saved a shot from Vitor Roque.

The debutant from São Paulo was once again the protagonist at the beginning of the second half. Hired for his ability with the ball at his feet, Felipe Alves missed a field on the ball out and gave Vitor Roque a penalty. It would be a tragedy for a rookie, but the goalkeeper managed to redeem himself and defended Thiago Heleno’s charge. Felipe Alves went from hell to heaven in two moves.

It is worth remembering that the same script had already happened with Thiago Couto, reserve goalkeeper, in the victory against América.

In the second penalty against São Paulo, Felipe Alves had no chance to defend. The winger João Moreira took down Canobbio at the entrance of the area. In the charge, Vitor Bueno opened the scoring at 23.

Even with the return of the titular attack on the field (Calleri and Luciano), São Paulo continued to struggle to create. There was a lack of advance from the sides and more plays by the sides. There was no approximation in the middle. Faced with the scarcity of ideas, the team bet on the dead ball, but even that didn’t work.

DATASHEET

Atletico PR 1 x 0 Sao Paulo

goals: Vitor Bueno, at 23 of the 2nd quarter

Atletico-PR: Benedict; Khellven, Matheus Felipe, Thiago Heleno and Abner (Pedrinho); Erick, Fernandinho, Vitor Bueno (Leo); Canobbio (Cirino), Cuello (Vitinho) and Vitor Roque (Romulo). Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Sao Paulo: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Miranda and Luizão (Calleri); Moreira, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa (Léo), Galoppo, Rodriguinho (Igor Gomes) and Marcos Guilherme (Nestor); Niko (Luciano). Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Yellow: Luizão, Felipe Alves, Nikão, Fernandinho, Thiago Heleno, Luciano, Léo.

Audience and income: undisclosed

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Place: Arena da Baixada