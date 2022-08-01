São Paulo says that club employees and fans were victims of racism against Athletico | Brazilian series a

São Paulo registered a police report, this Sunday, alleging that a club employee was a victim of racism during the game against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

Tricolor officially manifested itself and also reported racial aggression against fans. See the note:

“Unfortunately, episodes of racism were witnessed this Sunday, at Arena da Baixada.

a professional of Sao Paulo FC, who was working in the field, was the victim of racist attacks shortly after the penalty saved by goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

He has been receiving support from the club and has already registered a police report.

In the stands, fans also reported disgusting attacks, victims of criminals who simulated monkey gestures.

It is our duty to report. It’s not enough not to be racist, you have to be anti-racist.”

A video circulating on social media shows an Athletico fan gesturing towards the area destined for São Paulo. See below:

Athletico fan gestures towards São Paulo fans

In the Bulletin of Occurrence, made a few minutes after the end of the match, it is reported that an Athletico fan made a series of offenses, some in a homophobic tone, against an employee of the club. And that, finally, the aggressor called the victim a “shit monkey”.

Also according to the report contained in the document, an Athletico representative looked for images on the stadium’s camera system and found insults, but not of a racial nature.

Athletico has yet to make a statement.

