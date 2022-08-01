see when payments will resume

Last Friday (29), the Federal Government completed the July payments of its Auxílio Brasil. A few days after the completion of the release round, it is already possible to know when the project will be resumed. According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, on August 9, the portfolio will resume deposits for people who have the final Social Identification Number (NIS) 1.

The Federal Government has already released the detailed schedule of payments for the month of August. See below:

August 9: Users with final NIS 1

August 10: Users with final NIS 2

August 11: Users with NIS End 3

August 12: Users with final NIS 4

August 15: Users with final NIS 5

August 16: Users with final NIS 6

August 17: Users with final NIS 7

August 18: Users with final NIS 8

August 19: Users with final NIS 9

August 22: Users with final NIS 0

Please note that the Auxílio Brasil program’s August payments have a significant change in their official calendar. In this 10th round of releases, deposits will take place in the first fortnight of the month. Until now, the Federal Government had been following the general rule of paying the benefit only on the last 10 working days of each month of the year.

Time interval

With the change, users will have a much shorter time interval between July and August payments. There are less than two weeks difference between the last release and the next one. In any case, it is important to remember that users do not need to worry about any type of registration.

The query system, by the way, will basically follow the same. To check if your profile is among the users who will receive the Auxílio Brasil benefit in August, you don’t need to leave your home. Just open the program’s official app, which is available for download from the main mobile app stores. However, you have to wait for updates from the Ministry of Citizenship.

What changes?

As said, Auxílio Brasil will undergo a change in its payment system starting this August. The changes are the result of the approval of the so-called PEC on Benefits in the National Congress, a text that was enacted at the beginning of last July.

According to information in the document, users of Auxílio Brasil will be able to earn an increase of R$ 200 in their benefit. So, instead of earning BRL 400 minimum per month, they earn BRL 600 minimum. In addition, there is a change in the number of project users.

According to information from the Federal Government, the proposal is to insert just over 2 million users into the social program’s payroll. The exact number has not yet been officially released by the Ministry of Citizenship. The folder indicates that it will give more details on the matter soon.

Beyond Aid Brazil

It is worth remembering that in addition to Auxílio Brasil, the Federal Government is also preparing a series of changes to the payment system for its social programs starting in August. There is, for example, the expectation of an increase in the value of the national gas voucher to up to R$ 120.

The Government also intends to start payments for the Bem Caminhoneiro program, which is known as Pix Caminhoneiro. The idea is to start the transfers of R$ 1 thousand per month, until the end of this year. The first release should happen on the next 9th.

On the 16th, the Government starts paying the taxi-assistance program. Although the value of the benefit has not yet been defined, the fact is that the Ministry of Labor has already released the official schedule of transfers. The first release is scheduled for the next 16th.