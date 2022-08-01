Serie D: America draws with Jacuipense and advances in the competition – 07/31/2022 – News

Arena das Dunas received 24,466 fans who suffered, but returned home happy with América’s classification for the third phase of Série D. ). Alvirrubro won the first leg by 1-0. The American team’s next opponent is Moto Club do Maranhão and the first duel will be in Natal.

Caninde Pereira

Alvirrubro did not have the left winger Rafael Carioca. In the last training before the game the player felt a muscle bruise and must spend at least 20 days off the game for treatment.

Faced with the situation, coach Leandro Sena chose to select a trio of defenders with Éverton, Jean Pierre and Rômulo, giving more defensive consistency, since América was playing for a draw.

The first chance of the game went to the visiting team. In the 8th minute, Raillan advanced to the right in the marking failure and crossed. Thiaguinho arrived behind the defense and hit the ball first, giving the American fan a scare.

America only managed to give the answer in the 31st minute and the ball almost went into the rival’s nets. Everton made a great move down the right side with Elvinho and the ball reached Wallace Pernambucano. The striker dominated at the penalty spot and hit hard. The ball exploded in the back.

In a first half when more was expected from América, Jacuipense managed to hold back and even threaten at times. End of the initial stage: América 0 x 0 Jacuipense.

The two teams returned for the second half without changes, but the América team came back trying to put more pressure on Jacuipense.

However, in a thoughtless act, in midfield, Mayco Lucas attacked the rival player in front of referee Maguielson Barbosa. The judge did not hesitate and expelled the American steering wheel.

With one less, América retreated and started to bet on a draw to pass the stage, so much so that Leandro Sena took Wallace Pernambucano and put Juninho to close the midfield once and for all.

Jacuipense went up, pressed, but the one who created the best chances to open the scoring was América, who ended up wasting it and qualified with a tie.