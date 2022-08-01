Shooting attack leaves two dead and seven injured in a square in Baixada Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro



Gunfire left two dead in Praça Rio Branco, in Gramacho – Reproduction / Social networks

Gunfire left two dead in Praça Rio Branco, in GramachoPlayback / Social networks

Published 07/31/2022 12:11 | Updated 07/31/2022 14:28

Rio – Nine young people between the ages of 15 and 23 were shot at during a party in the early hours of Sunday (31) in Gramacho, Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense region. Eduarda Paula de Almeida, 15, and Caio Luiz de Souza Leme, 23, died from their injuries. Five are hospitalized at Hospital Adão Pereira Nunes, in Jardim Primavera, and three were admitted to Hospital Moacyr Rodrigues do Carmo, in Parque Beira Mar.

According to eyewitness accounts, the group was celebrating a birthday in Praça Rio Branco when criminals drove by, shooting at the youths. Agents of the 15th BPM (Duque de Caxias) were called and found Eduarda’s death. The others were sent to the UPA in Sarapuí. One of those shot is the son of a military police officer.

Three injured were transferred to Hospital Moacyr Rodrigues do Carmo:

– Caio Luiz de Souza Leme23 years old, underwent surgical procedures, but could not resist and died in the unit.

– Denilson Montese, 20 years old, was hit in the left arm. The unit’s management reports that the patient underwent surgery and, on Sunday morning, was awaiting transfer to the HMAPN.

– Joao Victor Moreira Diegues17 years old, received care and is stable and under observation in the unit’s red room.

the others five young people are hospitalized in Hospital Adão Pereira Nunes:

Matheus Felipe Silva da Rocha, 20 years old, underwent exams, received medication and is under observation by the orthopedic and vascular department. His health status is currently stable. , 20 years old, underwent exams, received medication and is under observation by the orthopedic and vascular department. His health status is currently stable. – William Eduardo Souza de Almeida, 20 years old, was shot in the arms, legs and four limbs and in the chest. He underwent examinations, received medication and is under observation by orthopedics, vascular and general surgery. At the moment the patient is lucid, oriented and stable. – Daniel Lopes da Silva, 19 years old, was shot in the right leg. He underwent tests, received medication and is under observation by orthopedics and vascular. At the moment he is lucid, oriented and stable. – Victor da Silva, 18 years old, underwent exams, received medication and is under observation by orthopedics and general surgery. At the moment, he is lucid, oriented and stable.

– Karina Bruna de Aguiar, 17 years old, was shot in the right leg. As of Sunday morning, his condition was considered stable.

The Civil Police reported that the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF) opened an inquiry to investigate the case. The agents carry out diligences to identify the author and the motivation of the crime.