“Shut the mouths of many”; Giovane ‘comes out of the house’ and makes a projection for Corinthians’ duel against Flamengo in Liberta

Corinthians beat Botafogo 1-0, on Saturday night (30), at Neo Química Arena, in a match played for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The winning goal was scored by striker Gustavo Mosquito. Vítor Pereira sent only two absolute starters to the field: Cássio and Fábio Santos. In addition to them, the formation had a mixed team, with emphasis on Roger Guedes returning to play as a centre-forward, and Balbuena and Bruno Méndez repeating the pair of defenders.

The Portuguese coach merged the team with experienced names such as Rafael Ramos and Giuliano and youngsters such as Roni, Mosquito and Giovane, in addition to promoting the debut of Fausto Vera as a starter. The alternative lineup was chosen because of the commitment next Tuesday (2) against Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The clubs face each other at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena.

One of the main novelties in the Corinthians team was the name of Giovane. Of the 11 games he has played in this season, this was the 18-year-old striker’s first starting in the starting lineup. Despite his little experience, the athlete showed personality on the field trip, when projecting the clash against Fla for Liberta:

“Praise the group. I think everyone here knows, Corinthians is like that, it’s race. We know, a difficult game on Tuesday, against Flamengo, a good, strong team. But our group is sensational, it’s also strong. People have to start believing in our team now, because we’re going to shut up a lot of people ahead, that’s for sure”, said the striker.