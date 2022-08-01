Silvero Pereira is caught making out with a mysterious man in a hot way and attracts attention

The actor Silvero Pereira decided to enjoy the weekend in a different way: kissing with a bearded man. The atmosphere of romance, caliente and lots of fire was captured during a music festival in Rio de Janeiro.

With kisses on the neck, a different grip, caresses and exchange of glances were observed by the public that was also at the event. With ripped denim shorts, a silver necklace and a leopard blouse, reminiscent of the Pantanal costume, the actor seemed extremely happy next to the new affair.

There is still no information about the life and name of the lucky man, but the boy drew sighs from the actor, in addition to passionate smiles.

Silvero Pereira is moved by message from Jesuíta Barbosa

Former castmates in Pantanal, Silvero Pereira and Jesuíta Barbosa exchanged affectionate statements about the complicated moments they had during the recordings of the soap opera.

Silvero was on the stage of the Meeting, which is now with Patrícia Poeta, to talk about his character in the plot and his personal friend, Jesuíta, who plays Jove, explained that he has known his partner for many years, but that he was thrilled to record scenes alongside his.

“I have known the Jesuit for 17 years and he is perhaps the most enlightened person. We went through so much trouble together in the theater, in the car, on the bus, in our art-making race. I love you with all my heart and how good we are in this work together. This meeting has been special”, commented Silvero.

About representation, the famous also recalled that, since he left Ceará, when he returns to his home state, he needs to reinforce how much he has to be respected for being a gay man.

“I go through similar situations like yours, as a gay man I went through difficulties. Even today when I go back to Ceará I need to convince some people that they need to look at me with respect,” he said.

Silvero Pereira makes dream come true

In March of this year, the actor made a publication saying that he was thrilled to enter the soap opera that managed to capture a very good audience. On Instagram, Silvero stated that he was happy to be a man who left Ceará and conquered his place in the world by being who he is.

“Today I realize another dream, an achievement. It’s the first time I’ve appeared on a soap opera. Since I was little I always thought “one day this will happen to me” and behold, it arrived. It has such a crazy story behind that name within seconds,” she wrote.

“A dreamy boy from the countryside of Ceará, son of a bricklayer and a laundress, a public school student who believed in art as a place to grow as a person and financial independence. Thank you God, Nature, Enchanted, Orixás for the paths of protection, difficulties and overcoming. I wrote here EXCITED… and here comes ZAQUIEU | PANTANAL”, he finished.

