Simone shows Simaria’s daughter and sends a message

Simone honors Simaria’s daughter and sends a message

The singer Simone used her profile on a social network to make an emotional statement to her sister’s daughter simaria. The two artists became known as “As Coleguinhas” and gained thousands of fans in the years they performed side by side on stage. However, in June of this year, Simaria surprised everyone by announcing that she would be stepping away from the stage for a while to take care of her mental health.

After the official announcement, Simone continues fulfilling the professional schedule and has performed alone in the shows that would be the duo. On several occasions, the singer defended her sister and supported Simaria’s decision. However, the departure from the stages generated many rumors about the relationship between the sisters.

This past Saturday (30), Simaria’s eldest daughter, Giovanna, turned ten years old. The famous aunt and godmother did not fail to honor her niece. When showing a photo of her goddaughter with little Zaya in her arms, the singer began: “I held you in my arms so tiny that I never imagined that I would become such a big girl!”.

She continued: “I am delighted and proud to be your godmother, and I love you as if you were my daughter! Goddaughter, the name says it all, it’s like a daughter and that’s how I feel about you. On your birthday I want you to know that I will never forget you, that I will always be asking God for you. My love I will always be asking God for you. I love you and I will love you forever my love Giovanna,” she declared. Simone he still insisted on emphasizing in the text that he misses the girl.

In addition to Giovanna, Simaria is the mother of a six-year-old boy Pawel. The two children are the children of the singer’s former relationship with the Spanish Vicente Escrig, to whom she was married for 14 years. The younger sister is also the mother of a couple, both from her marriage to businessman Kaká Diniz. Henry, 7 years old, and the youngest Zaya, one year and five months old.

