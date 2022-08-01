Singer Jão is honored on ‘Domingão’ and fans are outraged: “I expected more”

After the singer Jão was honored on ‘Domingão’, fans were outraged; check what happened

Success for Brazil, the singer john won an honor in the Sunday with Huck this Sunday (31). The artist’s fans, however, ended up being outraged by the small amount of songs played.

With statements from his parents, sister and artists, the artist was moved and even got praise from the presenter Luciano Huck: “You are the new formula for success, you didn’t depend on a record company, but on your success”, said the husband of Angelica.

john took a large structure to the Domingão stage and sang his hit ‘Idiot’ and ‘Silly Fear’in Maiara and Maraisa. However, there was a fan who did not like being the artist to sing only two songs.

“Jão has 3 albums with thousands of perfect songs and Domingão let him sing only two of which one was not his”, wrote an internet user. “Look no comments! Jão took his entire structure, his live band to the Sunday stage for the production to make room for him to sing only two songs (one cover)”agreed another fan.

In social networks, the hashtag ‘JÃO ON SUNDAY’ surpasses the mark of 25 thousand mentions on Twitter. The comments are the most diverse where praise prevails.

LOOK

look without comments you’ve seen it. jão took his entire structure, his live band to the Sunday stage for the production to make room for him to sing only two songs (one cover) #JAONODOMINGAO — Anderson (@luismangueira) July 31, 2022

I can’t believe they took Jão to sing just two songs. outraged — Débora Horta (@deboraahorta) July 31, 2022

MDS Jão went on Sunday to sing two songs??? What a hateeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee #Sunday — julian ♡ (@eujudasilva) July 31, 2022

My mother and I were very disappointed because Jão only sang two songs on Luciano’s program. — mari 🦋 (@losetini) July 31, 2022

I still can’t believe that jao only sang two songs 🤡 — gabi (@magabi0518) July 31, 2022

Jao has 3 albums with thousands of perfect songs and #Sunday let him sing only two and one was not his 🤡 — Mikaella running into the abyss (@MikaellaP10) July 31, 2022

LIKE THIS?

