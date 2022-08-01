





Single bet wins $1.3 billion in US lottery Photo: Digital Money Informe

A ticket that won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery prize, the second-biggest in US history, has been sold in Illinois, contest organizers said Saturday.

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.3 billion Mega Millions prize,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement. “We look forward to finding out who won and to congratulate you soon!”

The statement did not say in which Illinois city the ticket was sold.

The owner of the winning ticket, which would have cost two dollars, matched the six numbers of the Friday the 29th draw. The prize numbers, which had been accumulating since April 15th, were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67in addition to the special ball 14.

The jackpot was the second-biggest jackpot in 20 years of the game, surpassed only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in October 2018. The latest Mega Millions lottery was held in 45 states, Washington and the Virgin Islands.

The winner of Friday’s draw, who has not yet been identified, has the choice of receiving a cash payment or payment over 30 years. Most winners prefer cash, which means a high tax charge, according to the Mega Millions website. As a result, the amount to be received should fall to 780.5 million dollars.