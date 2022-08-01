Smallpox of the monkeys: commission sees risk of mistreatment of animals – Revista Globo Rural

+



The advancement of cases monkey pox in Brazil sparked an environmental alert. The São Paulo Pro-Prime Commission, linked to the São Paulo State Secretariat of Infrastructure and Environment, assesses that there are risks of mistreatment of these animals, which, because of the name of the disease, can be associated with its spread.

wanted by Rural Globe, the Commission reported that, at least so far, it has not received any reports of aggression. And that he decided to carry out an educational campaign, to inform that, despite the virus being given that name, the monkey has nothing to do with the current outbreak and that the transmission has been between humans.

Despite the name of the virus, the current monkeypox outbreak is not associated with animals. Transmission has been from humans to humans (Photo: Davis Santana)

The biologist and coordinator of the Pro-Prime Commission, Mara Cristina Marques, emphasizes that there is no scientific data linking the current transmission of smallpox with monkeys. Therefore, it is necessary to make the population aware that the animal should not be exposed to any type of suffering. “It is important to emphasize that this outbreak did not come from monkeys. There is no scientific data, and no proof that the transmission came from monkeys. Transmission occurs from humans to humans,” she informs.

Mara explains that the campaign’s intention is to prevent what happened, for example, with the population of howler monkeys, during an outbreak of yellow fever between 2016 and 2018. “With yellow fever, some local populations of monkeys reached extinction. In addition to the disease, we noticed many cases of animals that suffered aggression, being beaten to death or some type of human retaliation. This is due to misinformation, just like smallpox, monkeys do not transmit yellow fever,” she says.

In the statement, the São Paulo Pro-Prime Commission emphasizes that killing, persecuting or hunting wild fauna species is an environmental crime, punishable by six months to one year in prison. And it recommends that, when you see a sick, injured or dead monkey, notify the municipal authorities.

The Commission highlights that primates are part of biodiversity and are fundamental for the preservation of forests and ecosystem services. In Brazil, there are 123 species from five families, 25% of the world population. In the state of São Paulo, there are ten species, six of which are threatened with extinction. Among them, the Bugio, the black-faced lion tamarin, and the southern Muriqui.

Viruses have been circulating for decades

Monkeypox is not a new virus. It has been in circulation for decades. It received this name because it was detected in monkeys in the 1950s. In the current outbreak, the disease has spread to more than 70 countries, including Brazil, where more than 600 occurrences have already been reported. The situation led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global alert.

The first human case of monkeypox was confirmed in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Known as monkeypox, the disease is a subset of smallpox, vaccinia and cowpox – another contagious virus found in animals. This relationship allows the smallpox vaccine to provide protection against infection.

The incubation time for the virus – contact with an infected person until the first symptoms appear – is between 5 and 21 days (Photo: WHO: Nigeria Center for Disease Control)

What are the symptoms of the disease?

Monkeypox is mainly transmitted through contact with the skin of an infected person. Among the main symptoms are fever, fatigue, muscle and headaches and skin lesions, accompanied by itching. The recommendation of the authorities, if there are signs of the disease, is to seek medical attention for diagnosis and treatment.

*Editor: Raphael Salomao

