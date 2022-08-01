Solange Gomes lets go of the verb when paying for a bag at Zara: ‘Shameful’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Solange Gomes used social media to complain about a Zara protocol. Last Saturday (30), the participant of “Ilha Record” said that she was ‘forced’ to pay for a bag at a store in the chain.

Solange explained that in a mall shopping and at the checkout she was surprised when she was told she had to pay for the item. She classifies the charge as shameful.

“Today I went to the Zara store and thought I was at the market when it was time to pay. They asked me if I had taken the bag, because now they charge R$0.50. I thought it was such a shameful joke. So I have to leave the store with clothes in hand?”, wrote the ex-Fazenda on her Twitter.

Revolted, she continued talking about the charge: “I paid R$ 0.50 for the bag and even walked around the mall advertising for you. Zara, how ugly! Shameful”.

