Sony praises Call of Duty and talks about the acquisition of Activision

The acquisition of Activision by Microsoft continues to need the approval of several governments around the world, and it would be no different in Brazil. Sony, questioned by Brazilian authorities along with other companies such as Amazon, Ubisoft, Google and Riot Games, decided to give its opinion on the influence of Call of Duty in the industry.

The documents filed by the Japanese giant are listed on the website of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, in a process that has been running since May 20 of this year. Briefly, the Activision franchise is classified as a unique type of entertainment and no competitors in the industry.

Activision’s Call of Duty is an essential game: a “blockbuster”, a AAA-like game that has no rival. According to a 2019 study: “The importance of Call of Duty to entertainment in general is indescribable. The brand was the only video game IP to break into the top 10 of all entertainment brands among fanatics, joining powerhouses like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.” Call of Duty is so popular that it influences users’ choice of console, and its network of loyal users is so ingrained that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, it wouldn’t be able to rival it.

Call of Duty is also cited as “one of SIE’s biggest sources of third-party revenue” in the document. The amount generated has been kept under wraps, but the revenue stream is considered critical to PlayStation. In addition, Sony said that the games in the series “generate strong connections with players”.

No company can create something like Call of Duty, says Sony

Sony, as a direct competitor of Microsoft and Activision in the market, also spoke about the other companies that share the same space in the games industry. Check out:

Microsoft and Activision’s competitors in the development and

Games publishing include SIE, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Riot Games, Warner Brothers Interactive, Rockstar and Take-Two (owner of Rockstar and 2K). However, apart from Activision there are few

developers/publishers capable of producing AAA games, such as EA (FIFA), Take-Two/Rockstar (Grand Theft Auto) and Epic Games (Fortnite). These games tend to be long-running franchises with big budgets, multi-year development cycles, and fanatical followings. And despite huge budgets and resources, none of these developers have managed to create a franchise to rival Activision’s Call of Duty, which stands out as a gaming category in its own right.

