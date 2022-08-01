Spain confirms second death of monkeypox patient | world and science



Spanish Ministry of Health confirms two deaths of monkeypox infected in the country – Reproduction/Agência Brasil

Published 07/30/2022 12:59

Madrid – A second person with monkeypox has died in Spain, the health ministry said on Saturday, 30, a day after the announcement of the first death in the country of a person infected with this virus.

“Among the 3,750 patients (…) 120 cases were hospitalized and two died”, declared the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies in its latest report, published today, without specifying the date of this second death.

These are the first deaths in Europe of people infected with the monkeypox virus. On Friday, Brazil announced one death. There is, however, no confirmation that these deaths were caused by monkeypox.

A total of seven deaths have been reported worldwide since May, with the first five reported in Africa, where the disease is endemic and where it was first detected in humans in 1970.

The Spanish ministry did not provide further details, specifying that they were two patients with “monkey smallpox” and referring to “analyses that may take place later to be able to determine the cause of death”.

In Spain, one of the countries with the most cases in the world, 4,298 people were infected, according to the latest balance of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies.

Most infections are concentrated in Europe, with 70% of the 18,000 cases detected since the beginning of May, and 25% in the Americas, according to the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO issued the highest-level alert, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (USPPI), on July 24 to strengthen the fight against monkeypox, also known as monkeypox.