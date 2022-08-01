‘Star Trek’ star Nichelle Nichols dies at 89

posted on 07/31/2022 20:15



Nichelle Nichols acted, for decades, as Lieutenant Uhura – (credit: CBS / Disclosure)

Associating generations of fans, long-lasting inspiration and living in galaxies to the death of his mother (actress Nichelle Nichols), the star’s son, Kyle, used Facebook to communicate the death of one of the most beloved interpreters of the character of the original version of Star Trek. Her death was this Sunday (31/7), at the age of 89. “I am sorry to report that a lovely light in the sky no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Kyle described.

In addition to citing the phrase eternally identified by the crew of the famous Enterprise – “Live long and prosper” -, to the fatality, Kyle reported that the death was due to natural causes. He added: “It was a life well lived and one that serves as a model for everyone.” The family did not give details about the burial, and asked for privacy, adding that the ceremony will be restricted to family members and very close friends.

For decades, Nichelle Nichols played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, central to the stellar adventures of characters like Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Doctor Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Sulu (George Takei). For three seasons, between 1966 and 1969, Nichelle was identified by the character that she still repeated in six feature films made between 1979 and 1991.

In 2015, a stroke hit the health of the star who had to live with sclerosis. In addition to being essential in the maneuvers of the Enterprise, the actress marked an era, alongside William Shatner, by breaking barriers in American television, by starring in the first interracial kiss of a television series, this before the libertarian 1970s. .