STF grants injunction to São Paulo and Piauí to offset ICMS losses

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), granted this Sunday, 31, an injunction to the states of São Paulo and Piauí allowing the immediate compensation of the losses of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels through of the abatement of the payment of installments of debts with the Union.

The states of Maranhão and Alagoas had already obtained similar decisions. The National Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) expects a ripple effect with other governors achieving the same.

The reduction of ICMS with the establishment of a ceiling between 17% and 18% for the rates was approved by Congress through a bill. The text talks about compensating losses that exceed 5%, calculated month by month.

“Minister Alexandre de Moraes decided in favor of the Constitution and the federative pact. The Complementary Law provided for the compensation and, now, it will be made possible. This will be fundamental to guarantee important resources, in São Paulo, in the financing of public policies”, said Felipe SaltoSecretary of Finance of São Paulo, to the newspaper State of São Paulo. “Now justice is done. Brazil wins. Several states are in the same direction”, predicted Salto.

