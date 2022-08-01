STF returns from recess this Monday; see predicted judgments | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumes the calendar of activities this Monday (1st), after the July recess. The trial agenda for the semester includes topics such as the new improbity law and requests for investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro.

The opening session of the semester at the STF begins at 3 pm, with the continuation of the judgment on the legality of charging environmental inspection fees on mining activities.

On Wednesday, the Court already faces a controversial issue: the validity for past cases of the new Administrative Improbity Law, amended in 2021.

As of this week, requests sent to the STF during the month of July and forwarded to the presidency of the Court due to possible urgency also enter into the normal rite. With the end of the recess, the topics are handed over to the original rapporteurs.

By the rules of the regiment, on vacation, only the president can decide matters that he deems urgent. Despite this, other ministers decided to work during the period – and, with that, continued to deal with the processes that were already or were assigned to their offices.

The other orders start to be decided from August (See below for scheduled judgments).

The plenary agenda must also undergo updates. So far, there are trials scheduled only for the month of August. That’s because Minister Luiz Fux ends his two-year term as president at the beginning of September.

Minister Rosa Weber should assume the position, on a date yet to be scheduled. After that, it will be up to her to guide the processes in the following months.

Here are the main cases that should be tried on the return of recess:

Meeting with ambassadors

Opposition deputies ask the STF to authorize an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro due to the meeting with foreign ambassadors in which he attacked, without evidence, the electoral system.

Minister Rosa Weber should take over the case when she returns from recess and decide on the request.

Deputies ask the STF to investigate Bolsonaro for attacking the electoral system in a meeting with ambassadors

Minister Dias Toffoli must evaluate a request from senators who participated in the Covid CPI to investigate the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, for the alleged crime of prevarication.

It was she who signed the PGR opinion that asked for the shelving of seven of the ten preliminary investigations on President Jair Bolsonaro, ministers and former ministers opened from the CPI’s conclusions.

Covid CPI sued STF against the deputy attorney general of the PGR

On August 3, the STF plenary should decide whether the Administrative Improbity Law should retroact to benefit convicts based on the previous legislation. In an opinion, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, classified some of the changes as “setback” and “amnesty”. The rapporteur is Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Changes to the legislation were passed by Congress and signed into law by President Jair Bolsonaro last year.

Without vetoes, Bolsonaro sanctions bill that makes administrative improbity law more flexible

The judgment on the legality of the special prison for those with a higher education degree is scheduled for the next 10th. The PGR considers that the forecast is unconstitutional.

Inquiries about Bolsonaro

On August 12 and 19, the Supreme Court judges appeals from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) that question inquiries involving President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the virtual plenary.

On August 18, the Supreme Court must discuss the legality of using cell phones located at a crime scene as evidence. The appeal was filed against a decision that acquitted an accused of theft for considering the evidence collected on a cell phone by the police without judicial authorization to be illicit.

On August 25, the Supreme Court will resume its judgment on the sovereignty of the popular jury and whether there can be a new jury in case the defendant is acquitted for a general reason.