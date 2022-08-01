Stool transplant: 3 patients tell why they did it and how it went – 01/08/2022

Stool transplantation. That’s right, you read that right. It may sound strange when you hear it, but it’s more common than you might think. Treatment is indicated when patients have a serious imbalance of the intestinal microbiota, mainly caused by the excessive use of antibiotics throughout life.

Microbiota is the collection of bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites among other microbes and their respective genes, which are present, in this case, in the intestine.

The inflammation caused by excess of this type of medicine, called pseudomembranous colitis, occurs in the large intestine, causing diarrhea and severe abdominal pain, caused by a bacteria called Clostridium difficile. This type of transplant, technically called fecal microbiota, is authorized by the Ministry of Health and can be performed by the SUS (Unified Health System).

Misdiagnosis and too many symptoms

the patient from alago LAC*28, has heart disease Crohn, a syndrome that affects the digestive system and has symptoms of abdominal pain associated with diarrhea, fever and weight loss. She was diagnosed at age 22.

”It was very difficult to reach the diagnosis. I went to several doctors, I even received a wrong diagnosis and ended up in the hospital, I was very ill”, says the woman, who prefers not to be identified.

Until the first half of 2021, the young woman took high-cost immunosuppressive drugs to alleviate the symptoms of the disease. “I used to inject three ampoules of the medicine every eight weeks,” she recalled.

In September of the same year, Is it over there was one of the volunteers to participate in tests with the transplant of the microbiota faecal. The procedure took place at the Professor Alberto Antunes University Hospital, from UFAL (Federal University of Alagoas), under the supervision of Manoel Álvaro Lins Neto, a proctologist.

”Since I had the stool transplant, I haven’t taken the medication anymore and I’m doing very well. I’m satisfied with the result,” she says.

Motivation: blood in the stool

the public servant RFS*48, was also one of the patients to undergo a liver transplant. microbiota faecal in Maceio. He was diagnosed with retocolitis ulcerative disease at age 37, a chronic inflammatory disease, which mainly affects the large intestine (colon).

”I had severe stomach pains, but what motivated me to see a doctor was when blood appeared in my stools. I was hospitalized for 11 days, with a fever and taking antibiotics. That’s when they diagnosed the disease,” he said.

Before doing the fecal transplant, the public servant used a medicine to reduce the inflammatory process of the intestine. In mid-August 2021, before the transplant, he had to stop injecting medications.

”Since then, I have not taken any medication to treat the retocolitis ulcerative. I lead a normal life and I believe that the transplant had a very expressive result,” she says. By the end of the year, he will undergo a new fecal transplant to reinforce the treatment, which is still in the experimental.

Bathroom 15 times a day

In 2018, Peter Schestatsky48, a neurologist from Porto Alegre, was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, a disorder characterized by occurrences of abdominal discomfort, pain, diarrhea and constipation.

”I used to go to bathroom about 15 times a day. It was a very difficult life. So, I read some scientific articles about the exchange of microbiomewhich improves the patients’ symptoms, and I decided to have a stool transplant,” says the doctor.

At the time, the procedure was performed at Hospital Ernesto dornellesin the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, under the command of gastroenterologist Guilherme Becker Sanderhead of the institution’s Endoscopy Service.

Schestatsky explains that the doctor took faeces from a vegan donor and later the excrement was placed in a mixerwhich ended up creating a pasty liquid [aos cuidados de um microbiólogo].

”This substance was inserted into my body during a colonoscopy and I felt better for three weeks, but then everything went wrong and I got worse,” said the neurologist, who has not changed his eating habits, an important part of treating the syndrome.

The gut-brain axis

Here in Brazil, the first stool transplant took place in 2014 at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in the city of São Paulo, and it was to treat colitis. In 2017, the Hospital das Clínicas at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) was a pioneer in creating a Fecal Microbiota Transplant Center and, in addition, maintaining a stool bank.

According to Daniel Antônio de Albuquerque Terra, gastroenterologist and endoscopist, who works at the center, ”the fecal microbiota transplant has a well-established indication only in cases of recurrent or refractory intestinal infection by the Clostridium difficile”.

However, with advances in research, the procedure has been studied as a possible therapeutic option for other conditions and may help patients with inflammatory bowel diseases, liver cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome and even neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s. , autism and depression.

”Despite all the enthusiasm, care should be taken with its use, given the scarcity of data on long-term safety”, emphasizes Terra.

According to the gastroenterologist, 17 clinical trials are currently being conducted in North America, Europe and Asia on fecal microbiota transplantation in patients with obesity, among other diseases.

”However, the evidence is not robust to indicate transplantation in this scenario and more research is needed to produce the desired scientific knowledge. The same occurs with neurological diseases: there are preliminary indications of benefits, but there is still no conclusive evidence to indicate transplantation as a routine treatment,” warns the researcher.

In Maceió, at the University Hospital Professor Alberto Antunes, 21 patients with inflammatory bowel diseases have been performing, since August last year, intestinal microbiota transplantation, in the case of the two people mentioned above.

”In these cases, we did the transplant for inflammatory bowel disease — ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. There was no more possibility of surgery, so I suggested microbiota transplantation for these patients. We are closely following the developments of this treatment alternative. We can’t say any results yet, because it would be hasty and all research comes with optimism followed by ethics and precaution”, highlights Lins Neto.

Hippocrates, considered the father of medicine, had already observed that the origin of all diseases was the intestine. Thus, it is not surprising that cases of imbalance of microbiota bacteria have been identified among people with psychiatric and neurological disorders. The activity of your gut bacteria affects stress and anxiety — a balanced microbiome can improve how you handle stress, but an unbalanced microbiome can affect your mental health, for example.

After stool transplantation, Schestatsky realized that the intestine is one of Organs most important organs of the human body. ”It is the portal of our body’s inflammation, the defense system [imunidade] it’s all in it. It is the intestine that absorbs nutrients and defines whether the person will be diabetic or not. There is a very strong relationship between the degree of bacterial diversity that the patient has with cancer, asthma, Parkinson, autism. It’s a golden organ, as valuable as the brain, and a neurologist is saying that”, says the gaucho.

lack of donors

One of the major problems of fecal microbiota transplantation is finding a donor. Brazilian society still does not have this culture of donating feces, and carries with it distrust and lack of information. Another difficulty is finding a poop that is compatible with the receiver.

In order to be a donor, the candidate undergoes very strict criteria in which, in addition to blood count tests, lifestyle, eating habits, physical exercise, absence of gastrointestinal symptoms and infections, and the non-use of antibiotics in the four months prior to collection.

”Of 70 volunteers interviewed to donate feces, only five were classified, of these, all women”, comments the doctor from Alagoas.

If you are interested in being a donor, look for a research center, university, hospital or laboratory in your city that works with fecal transplantation.

*Patient names have not been used to protect their identity.