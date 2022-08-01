Study points out that glaucoma may have an autoimmune component – 07/31/2022

Open-angle glaucoma, the most prevalent in whites and blacks, may have an autoimmune component, suggests a new Korean study published in the journal Jama Network Open. The researchers compared data from patients with and without rheumatoid arthritis and found that those who have the rheumatologic condition also have a higher risk of glaucoma. Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disease in which the immune system attacks the joints.

“The study is quite relevant”, says ophthalmologist Augusto Paranhos, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. “Although it does not show a cause and effect relationship or close the question, it adds data to the hypothesis of this possible autoimmune component”, he adds. Even adjusting for data on corticosteroid use, which could skew the results, the researchers found that the incidence of glaucoma was significantly higher in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

It is known that patients with rheumatologic disease are more likely to develop problems such as uveitis and dry eye, so they should have regular ophthalmologic evaluations. “It is essential that the ophthalmologist investigates a history of rheumatoid arthritis and the rheumatologist pays attention to the ophthalmological evaluation”, says the specialist.

This is not the first study to point to the possibility that glaucoma is an autoimmune disease. A review of studies published in “Clinical & Translational Immunology” in 2020 was titled: “Is Glaucoma an Autoimmune Disease?”. Another review published in the same stated: “Glaucoma is an autoimmune disease.” But even so, scientific reviews highlight that more studies are still needed and that it is too early to say that all cases of open-angle glaucoma (the most prevalent) are autoimmune.

What is glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a disease that causes the death of cells that make the connection between the eye and the brain, leading to blindness – it is considered the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world. It occurs due to a failure in the flow of internal fluid from the eyes, which ends up increasing intraocular pressure. If the optic nerve is more susceptible to this aggression, it starts to lose cells irreversibly. But it is important to note that there are forms of glaucoma in which the pressure is not elevated, just as there are patients with higher pressures who never develop glaucoma.

The problem is that the loss is gradual and usually the person only realizes that they have low vision when it is too late. “That is why the patient must undergo regular examinations even if he has no complaints, so that the opportunity to be treated in time is not lost”, emphasizes Paranhos.

Although the causes of the disease are not well known, it is known that high eye pressure, family history, myopia (for the open angle), farsightedness (for the closed angle), advanced age and black race are risk factors. The treatment is basically based on applications of laser and eye drops, in addition to surgeries in more severe cases.

