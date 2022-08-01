Study shows which celebrities pollute the air the most with their private jets

Taylor Swift topped the list





A study carried out by a British company raised, from an unprecedented outside, which are the possible artists who most pollute the environment in flights with their private jets. On the list, Taylor Swift is the worst polluting celebrity of the year so far, with 170 flights in her private jet in just over six months.

Despite bringing reliable data, the Yard researchers themselves point out that the numbers are not exhaustive, as they only consider the planes registered in the name of the famous and also take into account only situations where the aircraft was tracked by flight tracking platforms such as ADS-B Exchange, FlightRadar24 or Radarbox and monitored by the Celebrity Jets Twitter pagethus including global celebrities.

The study was motivated by a recent controversy involving American socialite Kylie Jenner and the use of jets for short-haul flights. On the Yard’s list, Jenner ranks 19th.

“Aviation is responsible for 2.4% of man-made CO2e each year, and research shows a huge divide between the super rich and the rest of us in terms of flights, travel and even overall emissions,” commented the director of Yard’s Digital Sustainability Chris Butterworth.





The list

The study carried out shows how many flights were made and how many tons of CO2 were dumped into the atmosphere by private jets registered in the name of the famous. Total emissions were calculated using an average and multiplied by the time the aircraft spent flying.

The most frequent list is below:

Taylor Swift – 170 flights and 8,293.54 tons of CO2

Floyd Mayweather – 177 flights and 7,076.8 tons

Jay-Z – 136 flights and 6,981.3 tons

A-Rod – 106 flights and 5,342.7 tons

Blake Shelton – 111 flights and 4,495 tons

Steven Spielberg – 61 flights and 4,465 tons

Kim Kardashian – 57 flights and 4268.5 tons

Mark Wahlberg – 101 flights and 3,772.85 tons

Oprah Winfrey – 68 flights and 3,493.17 tons

Travis Scott – 3,033.3 tons





Methodology

All celebrity data is taken from Celebrity Jets and refers to the period from January 1 to July 19, 2022.

Estimates of CO2 emission were based on 134 kg (DfT) and include radiative forcing in the proportion of 2.7. Thus, the calculation formula used was:

– “flight time” times “x” times “y”) divide by 1000, where “x” = 134 kg/h as reported by DfT and “y” = 2.7 as reported by Mark Lynas’ book Carbon Counter and is the factor for including radiative forcing to include other emissions that create a impact like nitrous oxide that can damage the ozone layer. Dividing the total by 1000 to convert to tons)

The Yard is aware that this data is based on the planes of these celebrities, so it is not known whether these celebrities were on board any flights recorded.



