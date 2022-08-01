Suárez wears the National shirt in the crowded Central Park: “I came back to win” | international football

Luis Suárez stepped onto the lawn of the Gran Parque Central, wore the Nacional shirt and gave an emotional speech to the crowd that filled the stadium to see him on his return to Uruguay.

– I’m here for you. Nowhere would I be as happy as I am here. I have three wonderful children, and their dream was to see me play at Nacional. And now I want to give back what you did for me and my family. Returning on the field, together with my teammates, because without them nothing will be possible.

Suarez on his return to Nacional — Photo: Andres Cuenca Olaondo/Reuters

The 35-year-old striker, top scorer in the Uruguayan national team’s history (68 goals in 132 games), also said that he has returned to Nacional to win titles.

– I came here because I want to win. I’m in a big team, and I know we can win the titles we’re going to play for. Now we have to prepare, play football and have fun.

Suárez should make his debut for Nacional, the club that revealed him to football, next Tuesday, when the team faces Atlético-GO in the Copa Sudamericana. The attacker must be on the bench.



Nacional showed a video of Messi wishing his friend and ex-colleague from Barcelona luck in his time at Nacional.

“I know how important it is for you to be there. We Newells fans don’t have fond memories of Nacional. But I always wish you the best, fat man.

Suárez received the number 9 shirt from Argentine striker Emanuel Gigliotti, who until then wore the number.

– It is an honor to be able to have a world-class player like you teaching us here every day – declared the centre-forward.

Before entering the field, Suárez passed through the dressing rooms at Parque Central, where he met the current squad.

In addition to the crowd, Suárez was also received by historic idols of Nacional, such as former goalkeeper Jorge Seré (champion of Libertadores and World Cup in 1988) and former strikers Alvaro Recoba and Ruben Sosa. One of them, Sebastian “Loco” Abreu, was at the club in 2005, when Suárez made his professional debut. Seeing then-young Suárez train, Abreu said to then-coach Martín Lasarte:

– When this kid starts playing, I’ll have to leave.



This Sunday, Abreu welcomed his friend, with whom he played for years in the Uruguayan national team.

– Until the World Cup he will receive a lot of affection here, and this is something that cannot be measured, that statistics do not capture. He will make it to the World Cup because of that – declared Abreu for the TV do Nacional.

Upon landing at Montevideo airport, the striker met Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, who was also arriving in Uruguay to perform. The singer posted a photo to his nearly 30 million followers on Instagram.

On Twitter, the singer joked:

– It was the first shirt that Suarez signed since returning to Nacional. Or so I’d like to believe!